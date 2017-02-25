Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 3:00 pm < a min read
Share
Saturday, Feb. 25
EAST

Bowling Green 64, Buffalo 62

Bryant 58, Wagner 55

CCSU 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 44

White House prepping government reorg executive order

La Salle 73, St. Bonaventure 70

Advertisement

Mount St. Mary’s 56, LIU Brooklyn 43

Robert Morris 66, Sacred Heart 56

SOUTH

Charlotte 89, Marshall 75

Coastal Carolina 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 68

Liberty 78, Winthrop 63

MIDWEST

CS Bakersfield 71, Chicago St. 67

Detroit 83, Youngstown St. 67

Indiana 74, Illinois 60

Oakland 93, Cleveland St. 79

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 86, Texas Tech 48

Texas A&M-CC 77, McNeese St. 66

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.