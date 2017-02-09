Women’s Top 25 Fared

Thursday

1. UConn (23-0) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Saturday.

2. Baylor (23-2) did not play. Next: at TCU, Sunday.

3. Maryland (24-1) beat Illinois 84-59. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.

4. Mississippi State (23-1) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

5. Florida State (23-2) beat Wake Forest 102-60. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas, Monday.

6. South Carolina (21-2) beat Auburn 60-41. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Monday.

7. Notre Dame (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

8. Stanford (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

9. Oregon State (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.

10. Washington (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona, Friday.

11. Texas (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Saturday.

12. Louisville (21-6) beat Virginia Tech 88-70. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.

13. Ohio State (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Sunday.

14. Duke (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Syracuse, Friday.

15. UCLA (18-5) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Friday.

16. Miami (17-6) vs. Virginia. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

17. N.C. State (17-6) at Georgia Tech. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

18. DePaul (20-5) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Friday.

19. Oklahoma (19-6) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.

20. Syracuse (17-7) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Duke, Friday.

21. Michigan (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Sunday.

22. South Florida (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.

23. Arizona State (15-8) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Friday.

24. Tennessee (16-8) beat Missouri 77-66. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Sunday.

25. Kansas State (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.