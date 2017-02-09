Women’s Top 25 Fared

1. UConn (23-0) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Saturday.
2. Baylor (23-2) did not play. Next: at TCU, Sunday.
3. Maryland (24-1) beat Illinois 84-59. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
4. Mississippi State (23-1) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.
5. Florida State (23-2) beat Wake Forest 102-60. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas, Monday.
6. South Carolina (21-2) beat Auburn 60-41. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Monday.
7. Notre Dame (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.
8. Stanford (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.
9. Oregon State (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.
10. Washington (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona, Friday.
11. Texas (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Saturday.
12. Louisville (21-6) beat Virginia Tech 88-70. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.
13. Ohio State (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Sunday.
14. Duke (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Syracuse, Friday.
15. UCLA (18-5) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Friday.
16. Miami (17-6) vs. Virginia. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.
17. N.C. State (17-6) at Georgia Tech. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.
18. DePaul (20-5) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Friday.
19. Oklahoma (19-6) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.
20. Syracuse (17-7) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Duke, Friday.
21. Michigan (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Sunday.
22. South Florida (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.
23. Arizona State (15-8) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Friday.
24. Tennessee (16-8) beat Missouri 77-66. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Sunday.
25. Kansas State (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.