Women’s Top 25 Fared

Friday

1. UConn (23-0) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Saturday.

2. Baylor (23-2) did not play. Next: at TCU, Sunday.

3. Maryland (24-1) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.

4. Mississippi State (24-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

5. Florida State (23-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas, Monday.

6. South Carolina (21-2) did not play. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Monday.

7. Notre Dame (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

8. Stanford (20-4) vs. Colorado. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (22-2) vs. Southern Cal. Next: vs. No. 15 UCLA, Sunday.

10. Washington (22-3) vs. Arizona. Next: vs. No. 23 Arizona State, Sunday.

11. Texas (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Saturday.

12. Louisville (21-6) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.

13. Ohio State (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Sunday.

14. Duke (21-4) beat No. 20 Syracuse 72-55. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.

15. UCLA (18-5) at Oregon. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Sunday.

16. Miami (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

17. N.C. State (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

18. DePaul (21-5) beat Xavier 70-43. Next: at Butler, Sunday.

19. Oklahoma (19-6) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.

20. Syracuse (17-8) lost to No. 14 Duke 72-55. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

21. Michigan (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Sunday.

22. South Florida (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.

23. Arizona State (15-8) at Washington State. Next: at No. 10 Washington, Sunday.

24. Tennessee (16-8) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Sunday.

25. Kansas State (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.