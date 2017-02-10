Women’s Top 25 Fared

1. UConn (23-0) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Saturday.
2. Baylor (23-2) did not play. Next: at TCU, Sunday.
3. Maryland (24-1) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.
4. Mississippi State (24-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.
5. Florida State (23-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas, Monday.
6. South Carolina (21-2) did not play. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Monday.
7. Notre Dame (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.
8. Stanford (20-4) vs. Colorado. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.
9. Oregon State (22-2) vs. Southern Cal. Next: vs. No. 15 UCLA, Sunday.
10. Washington (22-3) vs. Arizona. Next: vs. No. 23 Arizona State, Sunday.
11. Texas (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Saturday.
12. Louisville (21-6) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.
13. Ohio State (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Sunday.
14. Duke (21-4) beat No. 20 Syracuse 72-55. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.
15. UCLA (18-5) at Oregon. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Sunday.
16. Miami (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.
17. N.C. State (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.
18. DePaul (21-5) beat Xavier 70-43. Next: at Butler, Sunday.
19. Oklahoma (19-6) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.
20. Syracuse (17-8) lost to No. 14 Duke 72-55. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.
21. Michigan (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Sunday.
22. South Florida (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.
23. Arizona State (15-8) at Washington State. Next: at No. 10 Washington, Sunday.
24. Tennessee (16-8) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Sunday.
25. Kansas State (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.