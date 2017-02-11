Sports Listen

Women’s Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 4:25 pm 1 min read
Saturday

1. UConn (24-0) beat SMU 83-41. Next: vs. No. 6 South Carolina, Monday.

2. Baylor (23-2) did not play. Next: at TCU, Sunday.

3. Maryland (24-1) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.

4. Mississippi State (24-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

5. Florida State (23-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas, Monday.

6. South Carolina (21-2) did not play. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Monday.

7. Notre Dame (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

8. Stanford (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 UCLA, Sunday.

10. Washington (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Arizona State, Sunday.

11. Texas (20-4) beat Kansas 75-42. Next: at No. 5 Florida State, Monday.

12. Louisville (21-6) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.

13. Ohio State (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Sunday.

14. Duke (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.

15. UCLA (18-6) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Sunday.

16. Miami (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

17. N.C. State (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

18. DePaul (21-5) did not play. Next: at Butler, Sunday.

19. Oklahoma (19-6) at Texas Tech. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas, Saturday.

20. Syracuse (17-8) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

21. Michigan (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Sunday.

22. South Florida (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.

23. Arizona State (16-8) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Washington, Sunday.

24. Tennessee (16-8) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Sunday.

25. Kansas State (18-7) beat Iowa State 80-68. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.

Sports News
