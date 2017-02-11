Women’s Top 25 Fared

1. UConn (24-0) beat SMU 83-41. Next: vs. No. 6 South Carolina, Monday.
2. Baylor (23-2) did not play. Next: at TCU, Sunday.
3. Maryland (24-1) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.
Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions
4. Mississippi State (24-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.
5. Florida State (23-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas, Monday.
6. South Carolina (21-2) did not play. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Monday.
7. Notre Dame (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.
8. Stanford (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.
9. Oregon State (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 UCLA, Sunday.
10. Washington (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Arizona State, Sunday.
11. Texas (20-4) beat Kansas 75-42. Next: at No. 5 Florida State, Monday.
12. Louisville (21-6) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Sunday.
13. Ohio State (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Sunday.
14. Duke (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.
15. UCLA (18-6) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Oregon State, Sunday.
16. Miami (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.
17. N.C. State (18-6) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.
18. DePaul (21-5) did not play. Next: at Butler, Sunday.
19. Oklahoma (19-6) at Texas Tech. Next: vs. No. 11 Texas, Saturday.
20. Syracuse (17-8) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.
21. Michigan (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Sunday.
22. South Florida (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.
23. Arizona State (16-8) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Washington, Sunday.
24. Tennessee (16-8) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Sunday.
25. Kansas State (18-7) beat Iowa State 80-68. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.