Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's Top 25 Fared

Women’s Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 2:54 pm 1 min read
Share
Saturday

1. UConn (27-0) vs. Memphis. Next: at South Florida, Monday.

2. Maryland (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

3. Mississippi State (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Sunday.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

4. Baylor (27-2) beat Texas Tech 86-48. Next: at No. 16 Oklahoma, Monday.

Advertisement

5. Notre Dame (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.

6. Texas (21-7) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Monday.

7. South Carolina (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Kentucky, Sunday.

8. Florida State (25-4) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Notre Dame, Sunday.

8. Stanford (24-5) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Sunday.

10. Oregon State (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. California, Sunday.

11. Washington (26-4) vs. Utah. Next: Pac-12 Tournament.

12. Ohio State (24-5) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Sunday.

13. Duke (24-4) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Sunday.

14. Louisville (24-6) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Sunday.

15. UCLA (21-7) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Sunday.

16. Oklahoma (21-7) at TCU. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Monday.

17. Miami (20-7) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

18. N.C. State (21-7) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.

19. DePaul (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Sunday.

20. Syracuse (19-9) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.

21. Drake (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri State, Thursday.

22. Kentucky (20-8) did not play. Next: at No. 7 South Carolina, Sunday.

23. Temple (21-6) vs. Cincinnati. Next: at UCF, Monday.

24. Missouri (20-9) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Sunday.

25. Michigan (22-7) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's Top 25 Fared
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.