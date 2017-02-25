Women’s Top 25 Fared

Saturday

1. UConn (27-0) vs. Memphis. Next: at South Florida, Monday.

2. Maryland (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

3. Mississippi State (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Sunday.

4. Baylor (27-2) beat Texas Tech 86-48. Next: at No. 16 Oklahoma, Monday.

Advertisement

5. Notre Dame (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.

6. Texas (21-7) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Monday.

7. South Carolina (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Kentucky, Sunday.

8. Florida State (25-4) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Notre Dame, Sunday.

8. Stanford (24-5) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Sunday.

10. Oregon State (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. California, Sunday.

11. Washington (26-4) vs. Utah. Next: Pac-12 Tournament.

12. Ohio State (24-5) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Sunday.

13. Duke (24-4) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Sunday.

14. Louisville (24-6) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Sunday.

15. UCLA (21-7) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Sunday.

16. Oklahoma (21-7) at TCU. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Monday.

17. Miami (20-7) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

18. N.C. State (21-7) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.

19. DePaul (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Sunday.

20. Syracuse (19-9) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.

21. Drake (23-4) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri State, Thursday.

22. Kentucky (20-8) did not play. Next: at No. 7 South Carolina, Sunday.

23. Temple (21-6) vs. Cincinnati. Next: at UCF, Monday.

24. Missouri (20-9) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Sunday.

25. Michigan (22-7) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.