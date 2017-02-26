Women’s World Cup Combined Results

|Sunday
|At Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|(Super-G-Slalom times in parentheses)
1. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 2:07.16 (1:21.99-45.17).
2. Federica Brignone, Italy, 2:07.86 (1:22.34-45.52).
3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 2:08.01 (1:21.05-46.96).
4. Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada, 2:08.05 (1:21.27-46.78).
5. Ricarda Haaser, Austria, 2:08.61 (1:21.63-46.98).
6. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 2:08.70 (1:22.72-45.98).
7. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 2:08.93 (1:21.46-47.47).
8. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 2:09.05 (1:20.69-48.36).
9. Marta Bassino, Italy, 2:09.16 (1:22.11-47.05).
10. Maria Therese Tviberg, Norway, 2:09.39 (1:22.65-46.74).
11. Michelle Gisin, Switzerland, 2:09.43 (1:23.44-45.99).
12. Rosina Schneeberger, Austria, 2:09.68 (1:22.85-46.83).
13. Elisabeth Kappaurer, Austria, 2:09.91 (1:23.17-46.74).
14. Marlene Schmotz, Germany, 2:10.77 (1:23.59-47.18).
15. Candace Crawford, Canada, 2:10.88 (1:24.22-46.66).
16. Rahel Kopp, Switzerland, 2:10.91 (1:23.77-47.14).
17. Leona Popovic, Croatia, 2:11.03 (1:23.99-47.04).
18. Ramona Siebenhofer, Austria, 2:11.60 (1:23.54-48.06).
19. Jasmina Suter, Switzerland, 2:11.64 (1:23.30-48.34).
20. Katerina Paulathova, Czech Republic, 2:11.77 (1:24.34-47.43).
21. Nicol Delago, Italy, 2:11.90 (1:23.52-48.38).
22. Patrizia Dorsch, Germany, 2:12.13 (1:23.73-48.40).
23. Stacey Cook, United States, 2:12.50 (1:23.01-49.49).
24. Barbara Kantorova, Slovakia, 2:13.70 (1:24.88-48.82).
25. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 2:14.19 (1:21.32-52.87).
26. Pavla Klicnarova, Czech Republic, 2:15.36 (1:24.70-50.66).
Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:22.88 (14th-Super-G), did not finish slalom.
Jacqueline Wiles, United States, did not finish Super-G.
|Final World Cup Combined Standings
1. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 240 points.
2. Federica Brignone, Italy, 220.
3. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 140.
4. Michaela Kirchgasser, Austria, 105.
5. Michelle Gisin, Switzerland, 104.
6. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 100.
7. Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada, 100.
8. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 92.
9. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 67.
10. Marusa Ferk, Slovenia, 67.
24. Laurenne Ross, United States, 26.
45. Stacey Cook, United States, 8.
|Overall World Cup Standings
|(After 29 events)
1. Mikaela Shffrin, United States, 1323.
2. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1025.
3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1023.
4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 821.
5. Tessa Worley, Francee, 736.
6. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 640.
7. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 632.
8. Federica Brignone, Italy, 594.
9. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 515.
10. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 499.
32. Laurenne Ross, United States, 208.
38. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 171.
45. Breezy Johnson, United States, 146.
47. Jacqueline Wiles, United States, 134.
52. Resi Stiegler, United States, 126.
53. Stacey Cook, United States, 123.
78. Alice McKennis, United States, 47.
109. Megan McJames, United States, 11.
126. Anna Marno, United States, 3.