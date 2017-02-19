World Alpine Championship Men’s Slalom Results

|Sunday
|At St. Moritz, Switzerland
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1:34.75 (46.43-48.32).
2. Manuel Feller, Austria, 1:35.43 (47.10-48.33).
3. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 1:35.68 (47.19-48.49).
4. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 1:35.79 (47.08-48.71).
5. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, 1:35.80 (47.11-48.69).
6. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 1:35.85 (47.55-48.30).
7. Marco Schwarz, Austria, 1:35.86 (46.86-49.00).
8. Michael Matt, Austria, 1:35.99 (46.91-49.08).
9. Stefano Gross, Italy, 1:36.15 (47.40-48.75).
10. Stefan Hadalin, Slovenia, 1:36.16 (47.93-48.23).
11. Dave Ryding, Britain, 1:36.18 (46.96-49.22).
12. David Chodounsky, United States, 1:36.24 (47.72-48.52).
13. Jonathan Nordbotten, Norway, 1:36.26 (47.55-48.71).
14. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 1:36.30 (47.64-48.66).
15. Leif Kristian Haugen, Norway, 1:36.35 (47.67-48.68).
16. Reto Schmidiger, Switzerland, 1:36.38 (47.75-48.63).
17. Victor Muffat-Jeandet, France, 1:36.44 (47.37-49.07).
18. Robin Buffet, France, 1:36.75 (47.65-49.10).
19. Luca Aerni, Switzerland, 1:36.99 (48.32-48.67).
20. Linus Strasser, Germany, 1:37.21 (48.25-48.96).
21. Dominik Stehle, Germany, 1:37.22 (48.01-49.21).
22. Giuliano Razzoli, Italy, 1:37.26 (48.37-48.89).
23. Jean-Baptiste Grange, France, 1:37.80 (48.23-49.57).
24. Patrick Thaler, Italy, 1:38.49 (48.92-49.57).
25. Joaquim Salarich, Spain, 1:38.50 (48.82-49.68).
26. Marco Pfiffner, Liechtenstein, 1:38.87 (48.66-50.21).
27. Albert Popov, Bulgaria, 1:39.08 (48.86-50.22).
28. Stefan Luitz, Germany, 1:39.15 (48.95-50.20).
29. Aleksander Andrienko, Russia, 1:39.38 (49.29-50.09).
30. Istok Rodes, Croatia, 1:39.63 (49.28-50.35).
34. Mark Engel, United States, 1:40.09 (49.05-51.04).
39. Robby Kelley, United States, 1:43.03 (49.25-53.78).
Michael Ankeny, United States, did not finish first run.