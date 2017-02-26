Sports Listen

Wright State builds 40-19 halftime lead, eases by UIC 87-49

February 26, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Steven Davis hit five 3-pionters and scored 27 points, Justin Mitchell added 17 points with six assists, and Wright State built a 21-point halftime lead to ease by Illinois-Chicago 87-49 on Sunday.

UIC made the first basket of the game but didn’t score again until the 13:04 mark and trailed 12-5. The Flames were held to 5-of-23 shooting (21.7 percent), including 1 of 11 from distance, in the first half and turned it over eight times. Mark Alstork and Justin Mitchell each scored 10 points in the first half for Wright State en route to a 40-19 lead.

Alstork had 14 points, six rebounds and 10 assists for Wright State (20-11, 11-7 Horizon League). Grant Benzinger added 12 points and nine rebounds.

It was the final home game for seniors Mike LaTulip and Davis.

Michael Kolawole led UIC (14-17, 7-11) with 18 points and K.J. Santos had nine points and six rebounds.

The Flames were narrowly edged, 88-86, in the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 29 in Chicago.

