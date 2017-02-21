WTA Hungarian Ladies Open Results

Sports Listen

Tuesday
At Romai Tennis Academy
Budapest, Hungary
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Naomi Broady, Britain, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Julia Goerges (3), Germany, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Doubles
First Round

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Renata Voracova (3), Czech Republic, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Nicole Melichar, United States, 7-5, 7-5.

Alexandra Cadantu, Romania, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, def. Annika Beck and Carina Witthoeft, Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Conny Perrin, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Lucie Safarova (1), Czech Republic, def. Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, and Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-3.

