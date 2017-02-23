Sports Listen

WTA Hungarian Ladies Open Results

WTA Hungarian Ladies Open Results

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017
Thursday
At Romai Tennis Academy
Budapest, Hungary
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Yanina Wickmayer (5), Belgium, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Carina Witthoeft, Germany, def. Irina Falconi, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Timea Babos (1), Hungary, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Oceane Dodin (7), France, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Renata Voracova (3), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0.

Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-0, 6-2.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Oksana Kalashnikova (4), Georgia, def. Alexandra Cadantu, Romania, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Lucie Safarova (1), Czech Republic, def. Agnes Butka and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-2, 6-0.

