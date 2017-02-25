Sports Listen

WTA Hungarian Ladies Open Results

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 1:38 pm < a min read
Saturday
At Romai Tennis Academy
Budapest, Hungary
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Lucie Safarova (2), Czech Republic, def. Carina Witthoeft, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Timea Babos (1), Hungary, def. Julia Goerges (3), Germany, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles
Semifinals

Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Lucie Safarova (1), Czech Republic, walkover.

