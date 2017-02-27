WTA Malaysian Open Results

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Feb 24, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6675
|0.0006
|0.61%
|L 2020
|25.0776
|-0.0057
|1.04%
|L 2030
|27.7837
|-0.0140
|1.48%
|L 2040
|29.8376
|-0.0192
|1.70%
|L 2050
|17.0692
|-0.0141
|1.91%
|G Fund
|15.2414
|0.0010
|0.20%
|F Fund
|17.6459
|0.0643
|0.23%
|C Fund
|32.7539
|0.0565
|1.90%
|S Fund
|43.0714
|0.0464
|2.16%
|I Fund
|25.6378
|-0.1967
|2.89%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.