WTA Malaysian Open Results

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 12:22 pm < a min read
Monday
At TPC Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Duan Ying-Ying (5), China, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, vs. Silvia Soler-Espinosa, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Risa Ozaki, Japan, def. Cagla Buyukakcay (8), Turkey, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Zhu Lin, China, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3.

Lesley Kerkhove, Netherlands, def. Elise Mertens (7), Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Irina Falconi, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 6-0.

Zhang Kai-Lin, China, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Doubles
First Round

Duan Ying-Ying and Han Xinyun, China, def. Chang Kai-lin, Taiwan, and Wang Qiang, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Yang Zhaoxuan (2), China, def. Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, and Theiviya Selvarajoo, Malaysia, 6-3, 6-4.

Topics:
All News Sports News
