Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wyoming beats New Mexico 82-71

Wyoming beats New Mexico 82-71

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 8:43 pm < a min read
Share

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Justin James scored 22 points off the bench and grabbed 10 rebounds and Wyoming beat New Mexico 82-71 on Saturday.

James was 8 of 16 from the floor including three from deep for the Cowboys (17-12, 7-9 Mountain West). Jason McManamen added 17 points and four assists; Hayden Dalton had 11 points and Alan Herndon 10.

James and Jeremy Lieberman each sank a 3-pointer in the final 1:40 of the first half for a 38-31 lead at the break and the Cowboys led the rest of the way.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

New Mexico stayed close through most of the second half, closing it to 70-68 with 4:13 to go. James answered with a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run that gave Wyoming a 79-68 advantage with 2:05 remaining.

Advertisement

Connor MacDougall led the Lobos (16-13, 9-8) with 17 points. Sam Logwood had 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wyoming beats New Mexico 82-71
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.