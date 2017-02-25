Sports Listen

Yang takes 1 shot lead after second round at LPGA Thailand

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 1:27 am 1 min read
CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Amy Yang of South Korea fired a 67 for a one shot advantage over Chinese Shanshan Feng and local hope Ariya Jutanugarn after the delayed halfway stage of the US$1.6 million LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course on Saturday.

Rain and unplayable course conditions saw the unfinished second round postponed to Saturday. The 2015 champion and world No. 11 Yang had six birdies and a bogey on the seventh hole to head into the weekend rounds on 11-under 133.

“I was hitting it pretty good again. I was hitting solid, near the pin, and making some putts out there,” said Yang, who like Jutanugarn had to play 36 holes in the same day. “Tough part was staying cool on the course, especially (as) we have to play another 18.”

The Thai who shared the lead with Yang in the first round shot an unblemished round of a 68 to be tied for second on 10-under.

“I’m happy with my tee shots and approach shots,” said Jutanugarn, looking for her first home win after settling for second in 2013. “Though I missed some putts, it was a good round for me.”

Feng winner of two of the last Asian Swing events shot a 67 without a bogey.

The third round is currently underway.

