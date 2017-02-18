Sports Listen

Yankees beat reliever Betances in final arbitration case

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 10:06 am < a min read
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees beat Dellin Betances in the year’s final salary arbitration case, and the relief pitcher will be paid $3 million rather than his $5 million request.

The decision gave teams an 8-7 edge in decisions this year, the most hearings since clubs won 10 of 16 decisions in 1994. Players won three of four cases last year.

Arbitrators Steven Wolf, Dan Brent and Sylvia Skratek issued their decision Saturday, a day after hearing arguments.

New York renewed Betances at the major league minimum $507,500 last year. A setup man for the first four months, he took over as closer after the trades of Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs and Andrew Miller to Cleveland.

Sports News
