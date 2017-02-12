Sports Listen

Yoeli Childs has big night, BYU beats San Francisco 68-52

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 1:22 am < a min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yoeli Childs set career highs with 23 points and 17 rebounds Saturday night to help BYU beat San Francisco 68-52 in a battle for third place in the West Coast Conference.

Childs, a 6-foot-8 freshman, tied Mark Handy (vs. Army, Dec. 28, 1973) for the second most rebounds in a game by a BYU freshman. Chase Foster had 10 points for San Francisco, which shot 24.7 percent (18 of 73) from the field.

The Cougars (18-9, 9-5) closed the first half with a 21-10 run to lead 36-22 at halftime. They led by at least 13 throughout the second half and had their largest lead at 68-49.

The Dons (18-9, 8-6) dropped into a fourth-place tie with Santa Clara a couple nights after beating the Broncos at home 61-58 to tie the season series.

TJ Haws had 17 points, Eric Mika had 12 points, and Elijah Bryant scored 11 for BYU.

Sports News
