Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Zibanejad scores in OT…

Zibanejad scores in OT to help Rangers beat Devils again

By TOM CANAVAN
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 7:45 pm < a min read
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored 1:16 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Saturday.

Chris Kreider, Oscar Lindberg and Adam Clendening also scored for the Rangers. Antti Raanta had 36 saves, including a stop on a breakaway by Kyle Palmieri just before Zibanejad scored for the first time in 16 games.

Zibanejad took a long pass from Brady Skjei, faked a shot and slid the puck between the goaltender’s legs.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The win was the Rangers’ third in three games against New Jersey this season and their ninth in 11 (9-1-1).

Advertisement

Palmieri scored twice and Adam Henrique once for the Devils. Cory Schneider had 36 saves for the Devils, who are 1-3-1 in their last five games.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Zibanejad scores in OT…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.