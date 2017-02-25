Sports Listen

Zouzoua’s 3-point binge lifts Bryant past CCSU 91-77

By
The Associated Press February 25, 2017
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Nisre Zouzoua hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points and Dan Garvin grabbed 11 rebounds to help Bryant beat Central Connecticut 91-77 on Saturday.

Bryant (12-19, 9-9 Northeast Conference) carried a 38-35 lead into the second half, and Khalen Cumberlander buried a 3 with 14:39 to bring the Blue Devils within 51-48. Zouzoua responded with three 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, and the Bulldogs used a 34-9 run in 10 minutes to put the game away.

Bosko Kostur had 12 points and Marcel Pettway and Hunter Ware each scored 10 for Bryant.

Central Connecticut State (6-23, 4-14) ended the season in ninth place in the 10-team Northeast Conference and doesn’t qualify for post season play. The Blue Devils had a 1-5 record in their last six games.

Chris Williams led the Blue Devils with 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting — 4 for 5 from 3 — and Austin Nehls also scored 17. Cumberlander finished with 10.

