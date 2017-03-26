Sports Listen

2017 U.S. Soccer Schedule

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 4:48 pm < a min read
All Times EDT
(Won 2, Lost 0, Tied 1)

Sunday, Jan. 29 — United States 0, Serbia 0

Friday, Feb. 3 — United States 1, Jamaica 0

q-Friday, March 24 — United States 6, Honduras 0

q-Tuesday, March 28 — vs. Panama at Panama City, 10:05 p.m.

q-Thursday, June 8 — vs. Trinidad and Tobago

q-Sunday, June 11 — at Mexico

a-Saturday, July 8 — vs. Panama at Nashville, Tenn.

a-Wednesday, July 12 — vs. Martinique at Tampa, Fla.

a-Saturday, July 15 — vs. Haiti or Nicaragua at Cleveland

q-Friday, Sept. 1 — vs. Costa Rica

q-Tuesday, Sept. 5 — at Honduras

q-Friday, Oct. 6 — vs. Panama

q-Tuesday, Oct. 10 — at Trinidad and Tobago

a-CONCACAF Gold Cup

q-World Cup qualifier

