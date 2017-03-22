Sports Listen

2017 World Baseball Classic Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 12:21 am 1 min read
FIRST ROUND
Round Robin
All Times EST
Pool A
At Gocheok Sky Dome
Seoul, South Korea
W L Pct GB
x-Israel 3 0 1.000
x-Netherlands 2 1 .667 1
South Korea 1 2 .333 2
Taiwan 0 3 .000 3

x-advanced to second round

Monday, March 6

Israel 2, South Korea 1, 10 innings

Tuesday, March 7

Israel 15, Taiwan 7

Netherlands 5, South Korea 0

Wednesday, March 8

Netherlands 6, Taiwan 5

Thursday, March 9

Israel 4, Netherlands 2

South Korea 11, Taiwan 8, 10 innings

Pool B
At Tokyo Dome
W L Pct GB
x-Japan 3 0 1.000
x-Cuba 2 1 .667 1
Australia 1 2 .500 2
China 0 3 .000 3

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, March 7

Japan 11, Cuba 6

Wednesday, March 8

Cuba 6, China 0

Japan 4, Australia 1

Thursday, March 9

Australia 11, China 0, 8 innings

Friday, March 10

Cuba 4, Australia 3

Japan 7, China 1

Pool C
At Marlins Park
Miami
W L Pct GB
x-Dominican Rep. 3 0 1.000
x-United States 2 1 .667 1
Colombia 1 2 .333 2
Canada 0 3 .000 3

x-advanced to second round

Thursday, March 9

Dominican Republic 9, Canada 2

Friday, March 10

United States 3, Colombia 2

Saturday, March 11

Colombia 4, Canada 1

Dominican Republic 7, United States 5

Sunday, March 12

Dominican Republic 10, Colombia 3, 11 innings

United States 8, Canada 0

Pool D
At Estadio Charros de Jalisco
Guadalajara, Mexico
W L Pct GB
x-Puerto Rico 3 0 1.000
x-Venezuela 1 2 .333 2
Italy 1 2 .333 2
Mexico 1 2 .333 2

x-advanced to second round

Thursday, March 9

Italy 10, Mexico 9

Friday, March 10

Puerto Rico 11 Venezuela 0

Saturday, March 11

Venezuela 11, Italy 10, 10 innings

Puerto Rico 9, Mexico 4

Sunday, March 12

Puerto Rico 9, Italy 3

Mexico 11, Venezuela 9

Monday, March 13

Venezuela 4, Italy 3, Tiebreaker

SECOND ROUND
Round Robin
Pool E
At Tokyo Dome
W L Pct GB
x-Japan 3 0 1.000
x-Netherlands 2 1 .667 1
Israel 1 2 .333 2
Cuba 0 3 .000 3

x-advanced to championship round

Sunday, March 12

Israel 4, Cuba 1

Japan 8, Netherlands 6, 11 innings

Monday, March 13

Netherlands 12, Israel 2, 8 innings

Tuesday, March 14

Japan 8, Cuba 5

Wednesday, March 15

Netherlands 14, Cuba 1, 7 innings

Japan 8, Israel 3

Pool F
At Petco Park
San Diego
W L Pct GB
x-Puerto Rico 3 0 1.000
x-United States 2 1 .667 1
Dominican Republic 1 2 .333 2
Venezuela 0 3 .000 3

x-advanced to championship round

Tuesday, March 14

Puerto Rico 3, Dominican Republic 1

Wednesday, March 15

United States 4, Venezuela 2

Thursday, March 16

Dominican Republic 3, Venezuela 0

Friday, March 17

Puerto Rico 6, United States 5

Saturday, March 18

Puerto Rico 13, Venezuela 2

United States 6, Dominican Republic 3

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND
At Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles
Semifinals
Monday, March 20

Puerto Rico 4, Netherlands 3, 11 innings

Tuesday, March 21

United States 2, Japan 1

Championship
Wednesday, March 22

Puerto Rico vs. United States, 9 p.m.

