2017 World Baseball Classic Glance

|FIRST ROUND
|Round Robin
|All Times EST
|Pool A
|At Gocheok Sky Dome
|Seoul, South Korea
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Israel
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Netherlands
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|South Korea
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Taiwan
|0
|3
|.000
|3
x-advanced to second round
Israel 2, South Korea 1, 10 innings
Israel 15, Taiwan 7
Netherlands 5, South Korea 0
Netherlands 6, Taiwan 5
Israel 4, Netherlands 2
South Korea 11, Taiwan 8, 10 innings
|Pool B
|At Tokyo Dome
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Japan
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Cuba
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Australia
|1
|2
|.500
|2
|China
|0
|3
|.000
|3
x-advanced to second round
Japan 11, Cuba 6
Cuba 6, China 0
Japan 4, Australia 1
Australia 11, China 0, 8 innings
Cuba 4, Australia 3
Japan 7, China 1
|Pool C
|At Marlins Park
|Miami
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Dominican Rep.
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-United States
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Colombia
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Canada
|0
|3
|.000
|3
x-advanced to second round
Dominican Republic 9, Canada 2
United States 3, Colombia 2
Colombia 4, Canada 1
Dominican Republic 7, United States 5
Dominican Republic 10, Colombia 3, 11 innings
United States 8, Canada 0
|Pool D
|At Estadio Charros de Jalisco
|Guadalajara, Mexico
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Puerto Rico
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Venezuela
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Italy
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Mexico
|1
|2
|.333
|2
x-advanced to second round
Italy 10, Mexico 9
Puerto Rico 11 Venezuela 0
Venezuela 11, Italy 10, 10 innings
Puerto Rico 9, Mexico 4
Puerto Rico 9, Italy 3
Mexico 11, Venezuela 9
Venezuela 4, Italy 3, Tiebreaker
|SECOND ROUND
|Round Robin
|Pool E
|At Tokyo Dome
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Japan
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Netherlands
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Israel
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Cuba
|0
|3
|.000
|3
x-advanced to championship round
Israel 4, Cuba 1
Japan 8, Netherlands 6, 11 innings
Netherlands 12, Israel 2, 8 innings
Japan 8, Cuba 5
Netherlands 14, Cuba 1, 7 innings
Japan 8, Israel 3
|Pool F
|At Petco Park
|San Diego
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Puerto Rico
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-United States
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Dominican Republic
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Venezuela
|0
|3
|.000
|3
x-advanced to championship round
Puerto Rico 3, Dominican Republic 1
United States 4, Venezuela 2
Dominican Republic 3, Venezuela 0
Puerto Rico 6, United States 5
Puerto Rico 13, Venezuela 2
United States 6, Dominican Republic 3
|CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND
|At Dodger Stadium
|Los Angeles
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 20
Puerto Rico 4, Netherlands 3, 11 innings
United States 2, Japan 1
|Championship
|Wednesday, March 22
Puerto Rico vs. United States, 9 p.m.