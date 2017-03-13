Sports Listen

76ers-Lakers, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 12:12 am < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (118)

Saric 10-20 6-9 29, Okafor 8-12 7-8 23, McConnell 1-2 4-4 6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 7-11 2-2 18, Henderson 3-7 2-3 9, Holmes 3-6 3-4 10, Long 2-3 2-2 6, Rodriguez 1-6 0-0 3, Stauskas 3-6 0-0 6, Anderson 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 41-79 26-32 118.

L.A. LAKERS (116)

Ingram 5-9 2-2 12, Randle 8-18 5-6 21, Zubac 4-5 2-3 10, Russell 5-17 0-0 11, Nwaba 1-3 4-4 6, Nance 3-4 0-1 8, Brewer 2-6 0-0 4, Black 3-5 0-0 6, Ennis 3-5 1-1 8, Clarkson 10-16 10-11 30. Totals 44-88 24-28 116.

Philadelphia 32 33 28 25—118
L.A. Lakers 27 38 20 31—116

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 10-24 (Saric 3-7, Anderson 2-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4, Henderson 1-2, Holmes 1-3, Rodriguez 1-3, Stauskas 0-2), L.A. Lakers 4-20 (Nance 2-3, Ennis 1-2, Russell 1-6, Nwaba 0-1, Clarkson 0-2, Ingram 0-3, Randle 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 34 (Saric 7), L.A. Lakers 40 (Randle 12). Assists_Philadelphia 28 (McConnell 8), L.A. Lakers 24 (Clarkson 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 24, L.A. Lakers 21.

