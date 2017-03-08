Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 8 spots in Sweet…

8 spots in Sweet 16 are on line Saturday in NCAA round of 32

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 11:38 am < a min read
Share

The NCAA Tournament is moving into the round of 32, with eight of the 16 spots in regional semifinals to be filled Saturday.

The tournament has mostly lacked drama so far. Higher seeded teams are 26-6 so far.

Heavyweight matchups are coming.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Afternoon games pit No. 4 West Virginia against No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 1 Villanova against No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 1 Gonzaga against No. 8 Northwestern. The five evening games have No. 3 Florida State against No. 11 Xavier, No. 4 Butler against No. 12 Middle Tennessee, No. 2 Arizona against No. 7 St. Mary’s, No. 4 Florida against No. 5 Virginia, and No. 4 Purdue against No. 5 Iowa State.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 8 spots in Sweet…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.