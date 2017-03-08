Sports Listen

8 students feared dead in Japan avalanche

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 4:29 am < a min read
TOKYO (AP) — Eight Japanese high school students are feared dead after being caught in an avalanche Monday during a mountain climbing outing at a ski resort, authorities and media said.

The avalanche occurred about 9:20 a.m. in the town of Nasu in Tochigi prefecture, about 190 kilometers (120 miles) north of Tokyo.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said eight people were found with no vital signs. Japanese media identified them as students, and said they were among more than 60 students and instructors from seven high schools who were on the slopes. The ski season had ended at the resort.

The disaster agency said many others were injured in the avalanche. Rescue operations continued into the afternoon.

