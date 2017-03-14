Sports Listen

A quick look at Providence-Southern Cal in NCAA Tournament

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 2:08 pm < a min read
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — No. 11 seed Providence (20-12) vs. No. 11 seed USC (24-9)

First Four, East region; Dayton, Ohio; 9:10 p.m. EDT.

BOTTOM LINE: A rematch of last year’s first-round NCAA Tournament matchup that saw ninth-seeded Providence upset No. 8 seed Southern California, 70-69.

STRONG SCHEDULES: Providence was 3-6 against AP Top 25 teams this season. The highest-ranked team beaten by the Friars was then-No. 21 Rhode Island on Dec. 3. USC was 1-6 against ranked opponents, knocking off then-No. 8 UCLA on Jan. 25.

BIG SCORERS: Southern Cal’s leading scorers are big men: 6-foot-10 Bennie Boatright (14.6 ppg) and 6-foot-11 Chimezie Metu (14.5). Rodney Bullock leads the Friars with 15.7 ppg.

DID YOU KNOW: Last season’s win over the Trojans was the first NCAA Tournament win for the Friars in 19 years.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

