Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » A quick look at…

A quick look at South Carolina-Marquette in the NCAA tourney

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 4:09 pm 1 min read
Share

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — No. 7 South Carolina (22-10) vs. No. 10 Marquette (19-12)

First round, East region; Greenville, South Carolina; 9:50 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina, which hadn’t been to the NCAA Tournament in 13 years, has not won a tourney game in 44 years. The Gamecocks’ last victory came in 1973 with a roster that feature NBA Hall of Famer Alex English and longtime pro Brian Winters. While Marquette had missed the previous three NCAAs, the Golden Eagles are 5-8 in tournament play since South Carolina’s last appearance in 2004.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

COACH K REUNION? Former Duke player and assistant coach Steve Wojciechowski is Marquette’s head coach. If the Golden Eagles win their open and second-seeded Duke gets past 15th-seeded Troy, it will mark the first time Wojciechowski will face his college coach and mentor.

Advertisement

THORNWELL TIME: If South Carolina hopes to advance, it’ll need a big game from senior guard Sindarius Thornwell. Thornwell, voted the Southeastern Conference player of the year by league coaches, leads the Gamecocks in scoring (21 points) and rebounding (7.2 boards) a game. When Thornwell is off, so are the Gamecocks. Thornwell shot just 5 of 12 in South Carolina’s last game, a 64-53 loss to Alabama in its opening SEC Tournament game last week.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette senior Katin Reinhardt has been part of three different NCAA Tournament teams. He has gone to the NCAA Tournament with UNLV (2013), Southern Cal (2016) and now with the Golden Eagles.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » A quick look at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson visits Detroit High School named in his honor

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.