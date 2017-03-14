A quick look at UC Davis-NC Central in the NCAA Tournament

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — No. 16 seed UC Davis (22-12) vs. No. 16 seed North Carolina Central (25-8)

First Four, Midwest region; Dayton, Ohio; 6:40 p.m. EDT.

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of conference tournament winners face off, with UC Davis from the Big West and North Carolina Central from Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. UC Davis gets to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, NCCU for the second time in six seasons since moving to Division I.

BIGGEST NAMES: Brynton Lemar is the Aggies leading scorer at 16 points per game. NCCU guard Pat Cole, averaging 19.5 points, was the MEAC player of the year.

Advertisement

KNOWING HOW TO WIN: UC Davis coach Jim Les is the first coach in NCAA history to win games in four different postseason tournaments. He led Bradley to the Sweet 16 in 2006.

DID YOU KNOW: NCCU won its three tournament games by an average of 23 points. UC Davis rebounded from an 11-19 mark last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25