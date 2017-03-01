Sports Listen

Abdelkader scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canucks 3-2

March 1, 2017
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Justin Abdelkader scored 2:31 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Abdelkader got the winner by dropping to his knees just outside the crease to one-touch a precise pass from Henrik Zetterberg.

Frans Nielsen scored twice in the first period for Detroit and Zetterberg had two assists. Petr Mrazek made 25 saves.

Reid Boucher tied it at 2 with 2:46 left in the third period for Vancouver, and Markus Granlund also scored. Ryan Miller made 25 saves.

During the game, Detroit announced it had traded forward Steve Ott to Montreal for a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Ott was scratched from Tuesday’s game.

The Canucks also announced a trade, sending Jannik Hansen to San Jose for prospect Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional draft pick. Hansen was also scratched.

