Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2017
Friday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: ATP, $1.49 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl).
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Semifinals

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Marin Cilic (3), Croatia, 6-1, 6-2.

Women
Semifinals

Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, def. Christina McHale (5), United States, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Doubles
Men
Semifinals

John Isner, United States, and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-3, 4-6, 16-14.

Women
Semifinals

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Anastasia Rodionova (3), Australia, def. Dmemi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Leave A Comment
