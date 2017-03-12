After amazing win vs PSG, Barcelona loses 2-1 to Deportivo

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona lost 2-1 at relegation-threatened Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday in its first match after its amazing win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, giving Real Madrid a chance to retake the Spanish league lead.

Without some of the starters from the 6-1 victory on Wednesday, Barcelona lacked the same intensity that it had at the Camp Nou as its 19-game unbeaten streak in the league ended.

Defending champion Barcelona stayed on 60 points, one ahead of Madrid, which hosts Real Betis later Sunday.

Deportivo, which moved further from the relegation zone with victory at the Riazor Stadium, scored once in each half off corner kicks.

Luis Suarez netted Barcelona’s lone goal under steady rain in La Coruna, and Lionel Messi missed one of the team’s best chances to salvage a draw when his free kick in stoppage time sailed over the crossbar.

The game came four days after Barcelona scored three times in the final minutes to reverse the 4-0 first-leg loss to PSG in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

“We knew that they were coming off an intense game in the Champions League and I think it showed,” La Coruna midfielder Alex Bergantinos said. “I think you could notice their weariness from the match against PSG.”

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique didn’t start Rafinha, Samuel Umtiti and Neymar, who was decisive on Wednesday with two goals and two assists. Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic only entered Sunday’s match in the second half.

Sergi Roberto, who scored the clincher against PSG in the fifth minute of stoppage time, played from the start in La Coruna. Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez and Arda Turan also got a chance to play.

“We struggled from the start,” Luis Enrique said. “There is no justification for the loss. We have to accept it and understand that there are still a lot of rounds left in the league.”

The coach said he didn’t think his players struggled to get back to reality following the PSG game.

“Only those who went through what we went through this week can understand what it meant,” Luis Enrique said. “But we knew that nobody will make it easy for you and that it would be hard to win points here.”

Striker Joselu opened the scoring for Deportivo in the 40th minute with a close-range shot after Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano failed to clear a loose ball inside the area after a corner. Joselu had missed a chance just seconds earlier on a shot that required a remarkable save by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Suarez equalized less than a minute into the second half with a right-foot strike after Gomes’ attempt was blocked. But the hosts went ahead again in the 74th with a firm header by Bergantinos off another corner. The goal came just moments after another great save by Ter Stegen to a header by Alejandro Arribas.

Bargantinos has only four career goals in the first division, with three of them coming against Barcelona.

Deportivo, which had won only one of its last 10 matches, moved to 15th place with 27 points, eight clear of the relegation zone.

REAL SOCIEDAD 0, ATHLETIC BILBAO 2

Real Sociedad’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a hit after a home loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby.

Real Sociedad needed a victory at its Anoeta Stadium to stay within one point of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, the first team in the qualifying zone for next season’s European competition.

Seventh-placed Athletic got on the board with a 28th-minute penalty kick converted by Raul Garcia and added to the lead with Inaki Williams in the 56th after a mistake by defender Alvaro Odriozola. His pass back to a teammate came up short and was intercepted by Williams.

The hosts had a goal disallowed in the 70th after a foul was called on the attack.

It was Real Sociedad’s third-straight game without a win at Anoeta.

CELTA VIGO 0, VILLARREAL 1

Forward Roberto Soldado scored the winner just before halftime to move Villarreal to fifth place.

Villarreal’s third straight league win moved it above Real Sociedad in the standings. Both teams have 48 points, but Villarreal is ahead on goal difference.

Celta, winless in four league games, played without some regular starters ahead of its Europa League Round-of-16 match at Russian team Krasnodar on Thursday. Celta won the first leg 2-1.

