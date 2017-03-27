Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Agreement puts Jeanie Buss…

Agreement puts Jeanie Buss in control of Lakers for life

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 3:50 pm 2 min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A battle over control of the Los Angeles Lakers is over after an agreement was reached to have Jeanie Buss serve as controlling owner of the storied NBA franchise for the rest of her life.

The agreement was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday and states that Jim and Johnny Buss have agreed that their sister will serve as the controlling owner. The filing ends weeks of uncertainty about control of the Lakers as the franchise tries to put several losing seasons behind it.

Earlier this month, Jeanie Buss went to court seeking an order to control the team after her brothers called for a board meeting that she interpreted as a challenge to her power. That filing came days after she removed Jim Buss as the Lakers’ executive vice president of basketball operations.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

She replaced her brother with Magic Johnson and also fired longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak, whom Johnson replaced with sports agent Rob Pelinka.

Advertisement

Attorney Robert Sacks, who represents Jim and Johnny Buss, did not return a phone message Monday. Sacks had previously said the brothers have no interest in wresting control from their sister and that the entire court fight is unnecessary.

The Lakers also had no immediate comment on the development, which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s hard to imagine a better outcome. Jeanie will run the team, just as Dr. Buss (late owner Jerry Buss) always intended,” her attorney, Adam Streisand, wrote in an email.” And Laker fans can get back to hoping for championships instead of favorable court rulings.”

As a player, Johnson led the Lakers to five NBA championships. The team has been in rebuilding mode for several years, deploying a lineup of young players including guard DeAngelo Russell, rookie forward Brandon Ingram and forward Julius Randle. Luke Walton took over this season as head coach, but the team has so far won only 21 games.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Agreement puts Jeanie Buss…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

USDA calls for 'hungry pests' public awareness

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.