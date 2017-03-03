Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 11:13 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 56 38 15 3 0 79 187 135
Lehigh Valley 55 35 17 3 0 73 202 162
Providence 57 33 15 5 4 75 170 143
Bridgeport 55 35 18 1 1 72 170 154
Hershey 57 29 17 8 3 69 195 171
Springfield 57 22 25 8 2 54 144 163
Hartford 56 21 30 3 2 47 147 195
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 56 28 18 5 5 66 168 172
Albany 58 32 24 1 1 66 165 160
Toronto 57 29 23 4 1 63 179 158
St. John’s 57 26 23 7 1 60 164 174
Utica 56 24 23 7 2 57 146 164
Binghamton 57 23 31 2 1 49 145 188
Rochester 56 22 32 0 2 46 151 184
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 55 36 16 1 2 75 192 134
Chicago 57 33 17 4 3 73 193 153
Milwaukee 56 32 18 3 3 70 165 160
Iowa 57 26 23 6 2 60 140 154
Cleveland 55 25 23 3 4 57 132 150
Charlotte 55 26 25 4 0 56 146 154
Manitoba 57 23 27 3 4 53 145 175
Rockford 60 21 28 8 3 53 143 193
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 49 33 11 1 4 71 171 120
San Diego 49 31 14 2 2 66 159 126
Ontario 51 28 15 8 0 64 154 147
Bakersfield 49 23 20 5 1 52 141 138
Tucson 49 22 21 6 0 50 136 164
Stockton 49 22 22 4 1 49 144 140
Texas 54 25 26 1 2 53 162 185
San Antonio 56 21 30 4 1 47 137 177

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Toronto 3, OT

Friday’s Games

Hershey 5, Syracuse 1

Utica 5, Binghamton 2

Albany 4, Providence 3

St. John’s 3, Rochester 0

Lehigh Valley 5, Springfield 4

Manitoba 5, Rockford 3

Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 2

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 3 p.m.

St. John’s at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Albany at Utica, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bakersfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

St. John’s at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

