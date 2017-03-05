Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 9:03 am < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 57 38 16 3 0 79 188 137
Lehigh Valley 56 36 17 3 0 75 205 163
Providence 57 33 15 5 4 75 170 143
Bridgeport 56 35 18 2 1 73 173 158
Hershey 58 30 17 8 3 71 197 172
Springfield 57 22 25 8 2 54 144 163
Hartford 57 21 31 3 2 47 148 198
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 57 29 18 5 5 68 172 173
Toronto 58 30 23 4 1 65 182 159
Albany 59 32 25 1 1 66 165 163
Utica 57 25 23 7 2 59 149 164
St. John’s 58 26 24 7 1 60 165 177
Binghamton 58 23 32 2 1 49 146 192
Rochester 57 23 32 0 2 48 155 187
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 56 37 16 1 2 77 197 136
Chicago 58 34 17 4 3 75 200 156
Milwaukee 57 33 18 3 3 72 168 162
Iowa 58 27 23 6 2 62 142 155
Cleveland 56 25 24 3 4 57 135 157
Charlotte 56 26 26 4 0 56 148 159
Manitoba 58 23 27 4 4 54 147 178
Rockford 61 21 29 8 3 53 144 195
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 50 33 12 1 4 71 173 124
San Diego 50 32 14 2 2 68 163 127
Ontario 53 29 16 8 0 66 157 150
Bakersfield 50 24 20 5 1 54 146 140
Tucson 51 23 22 6 0 52 139 169
Stockton 51 23 23 4 1 51 149 144
Texas 55 25 27 1 2 53 164 190
San Antonio 56 21 30 4 1 47 137 177

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 1

Toronto 3, St. John’s 1

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Bakersfield 5, Charlotte 2

Advertisement

Hershey 2, WB-Scranton 1

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1

Utica 3, Albany 0

Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Rochester 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Chicago 7, Cleveland 3

Iowa 2, Rockford 1

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 2

Tucson 2, Ontario 1

Stockton 4, San Jose 2

Sunday’s Games

Bakersfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

St. John’s at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.