AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|57
|38
|16
|3
|0
|79
|188
|137
|Lehigh Valley
|56
|36
|17
|3
|0
|75
|205
|163
|Providence
|57
|33
|15
|5
|4
|75
|170
|143
|Bridgeport
|56
|35
|18
|2
|1
|73
|173
|158
|Hershey
|58
|30
|17
|8
|3
|71
|197
|172
|Springfield
|57
|22
|25
|8
|2
|54
|144
|163
|Hartford
|57
|21
|31
|3
|2
|47
|148
|198
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|57
|29
|18
|5
|5
|68
|172
|173
|Toronto
|58
|30
|23
|4
|1
|65
|182
|159
|Albany
|59
|32
|25
|1
|1
|66
|165
|163
|Utica
|57
|25
|23
|7
|2
|59
|149
|164
|St. John’s
|58
|26
|24
|7
|1
|60
|165
|177
|Binghamton
|58
|23
|32
|2
|1
|49
|146
|192
|Rochester
|57
|23
|32
|0
|2
|48
|155
|187
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|56
|37
|16
|1
|2
|77
|197
|136
|Chicago
|58
|34
|17
|4
|3
|75
|200
|156
|Milwaukee
|57
|33
|18
|3
|3
|72
|168
|162
|Iowa
|58
|27
|23
|6
|2
|62
|142
|155
|Cleveland
|56
|25
|24
|3
|4
|57
|135
|157
|Charlotte
|56
|26
|26
|4
|0
|56
|148
|159
|Manitoba
|58
|23
|27
|4
|4
|54
|147
|178
|Rockford
|61
|21
|29
|8
|3
|53
|144
|195
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|50
|33
|12
|1
|4
|71
|173
|124
|San Diego
|50
|32
|14
|2
|2
|68
|163
|127
|Ontario
|53
|29
|16
|8
|0
|66
|157
|150
|Bakersfield
|50
|24
|20
|5
|1
|54
|146
|140
|Tucson
|51
|23
|22
|6
|0
|52
|139
|169
|Stockton
|51
|23
|23
|4
|1
|51
|149
|144
|Texas
|55
|25
|27
|1
|2
|53
|164
|190
|San Antonio
|56
|21
|30
|4
|1
|47
|137
|177
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 1
Toronto 3, St. John’s 1
Bakersfield 5, Charlotte 2
Hershey 2, WB-Scranton 1
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1
Utica 3, Albany 0
Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 2, OT
Rochester 4, Bridgeport 3, OT
Chicago 7, Cleveland 3
Iowa 2, Rockford 1
Grand Rapids 5, Texas 2
Tucson 2, Ontario 1
Stockton 4, San Jose 2
Bakersfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.
St. John’s at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 5:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.