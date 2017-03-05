Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 11:12 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 58 39 16 3 0 81 194 140
Providence 58 34 15 5 4 77 177 146
Lehigh Valley 57 36 18 3 0 75 208 170
Bridgeport 57 35 19 2 1 73 174 160
Hershey 58 30 17 8 3 71 197 172
Springfield 57 22 25 8 2 54 144 163
Hartford 58 21 32 3 2 47 151 204
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 58 29 19 5 5 68 176 179
Albany 59 32 25 1 1 66 165 163
Toronto 59 30 24 4 1 65 182 162
Utica 58 26 23 7 2 61 151 165
St. John’s 59 27 24 7 1 62 168 177
Binghamton 59 24 32 2 1 51 152 196
Rochester 57 23 32 0 2 48 155 187
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 56 37 16 1 2 77 197 136
Chicago 59 35 17 4 3 77 205 160
Milwaukee 57 33 18 3 3 72 168 162
Iowa 58 27 23 6 2 62 142 155
Cleveland 56 25 24 3 4 57 135 157
Charlotte 57 26 27 4 0 56 150 166
Manitoba 59 23 28 4 4 54 151 183
Rockford 61 21 29 8 3 53 144 195
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 51 34 12 1 4 73 177 127
San Diego 51 32 14 3 2 69 166 131
Ontario 53 29 16 8 0 66 157 150
Bakersfield 51 25 20 5 1 56 153 142
Tucson 51 23 22 6 0 52 139 169
Stockton 51 23 23 4 1 51 149 144
Texas 56 26 27 1 2 55 170 192
San Antonio 57 21 31 4 1 47 139 183

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 1

Toronto 3, St. John’s 1

Bakersfield 5, Charlotte 2

Hershey 2, WB-Scranton 1

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1

Utica 3, Albany 0

Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Rochester 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Chicago 7, Cleveland 3

Iowa 2, Rockford 1

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 2

Tucson 2, Ontario 1

Stockton 4, San Jose 2

Sunday’s Games

Bakersfield 7, Charlotte 2

WB-Scranton 6, Hartford 3

St. John’s 3, Toronto 0

Utica 2, Bridgeport 1

Providence 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Chicago 5, Manitoba 4

Texas 6, San Antonio 2

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Binghamton 6, Syracuse 4

San Jose 4, San Diego 3, OT

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

