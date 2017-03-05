AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|58
|39
|16
|3
|0
|81
|194
|140
|Providence
|58
|34
|15
|5
|4
|77
|177
|146
|Lehigh Valley
|57
|36
|18
|3
|0
|75
|208
|170
|Bridgeport
|57
|35
|19
|2
|1
|73
|174
|160
|Hershey
|58
|30
|17
|8
|3
|71
|197
|172
|Springfield
|57
|22
|25
|8
|2
|54
|144
|163
|Hartford
|58
|21
|32
|3
|2
|47
|151
|204
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|58
|29
|19
|5
|5
|68
|176
|179
|Albany
|59
|32
|25
|1
|1
|66
|165
|163
|Toronto
|59
|30
|24
|4
|1
|65
|182
|162
|Utica
|58
|26
|23
|7
|2
|61
|151
|165
|St. John’s
|59
|27
|24
|7
|1
|62
|168
|177
|Binghamton
|59
|24
|32
|2
|1
|51
|152
|196
|Rochester
|57
|23
|32
|0
|2
|48
|155
|187
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|56
|37
|16
|1
|2
|77
|197
|136
|Chicago
|59
|35
|17
|4
|3
|77
|205
|160
|Milwaukee
|57
|33
|18
|3
|3
|72
|168
|162
|Iowa
|58
|27
|23
|6
|2
|62
|142
|155
|Cleveland
|56
|25
|24
|3
|4
|57
|135
|157
|Charlotte
|57
|26
|27
|4
|0
|56
|150
|166
|Manitoba
|59
|23
|28
|4
|4
|54
|151
|183
|Rockford
|61
|21
|29
|8
|3
|53
|144
|195
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|51
|34
|12
|1
|4
|73
|177
|127
|San Diego
|51
|32
|14
|3
|2
|69
|166
|131
|Ontario
|53
|29
|16
|8
|0
|66
|157
|150
|Bakersfield
|51
|25
|20
|5
|1
|56
|153
|142
|Tucson
|51
|23
|22
|6
|0
|52
|139
|169
|Stockton
|51
|23
|23
|4
|1
|51
|149
|144
|Texas
|56
|26
|27
|1
|2
|55
|170
|192
|San Antonio
|57
|21
|31
|4
|1
|47
|139
|183
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 1
Toronto 3, St. John’s 1
Bakersfield 5, Charlotte 2
Hershey 2, WB-Scranton 1
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1
Utica 3, Albany 0
Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 2, OT
Rochester 4, Bridgeport 3, OT
Chicago 7, Cleveland 3
Iowa 2, Rockford 1
Grand Rapids 5, Texas 2
Tucson 2, Ontario 1
Stockton 4, San Jose 2
Bakersfield 7, Charlotte 2
WB-Scranton 6, Hartford 3
St. John’s 3, Toronto 0
Utica 2, Bridgeport 1
Providence 7, Lehigh Valley 3
Chicago 5, Manitoba 4
Texas 6, San Antonio 2
Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Binghamton 6, Syracuse 4
San Jose 4, San Diego 3, OT
No games scheduled
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.