AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 2:22 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 58 39 16 3 0 81 194 140
Lehigh Valley 57 36 18 3 0 75 208 170
Providence 59 34 16 5 4 77 180 151
Bridgeport 58 36 19 2 1 75 179 163
Hershey 59 31 17 8 3 73 201 174
Springfield 58 22 26 8 2 54 146 167
Hartford 58 21 32 3 2 47 151 204
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 58 29 19 5 5 68 176 179
Albany 59 32 25 1 1 66 165 163
Toronto 59 30 24 4 1 65 182 162
Utica 58 26 23 7 2 61 151 165
St. John’s 59 27 24 7 1 62 168 177
Binghamton 59 24 32 2 1 51 152 196
Rochester 57 23 32 0 2 48 155 187
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 57 38 16 1 2 79 200 136
Chicago 59 35 17 4 3 77 205 160
Milwaukee 58 33 19 3 3 72 171 167
Iowa 58 27 23 6 2 62 142 155
Cleveland 57 26 24 3 4 59 140 160
Charlotte 57 26 27 4 0 56 150 166
Manitoba 59 23 28 4 4 54 151 183
Rockford 61 21 29 8 3 53 144 195
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 51 34 12 1 4 73 177 127
San Diego 51 32 14 3 2 69 166 131
Ontario 53 29 16 8 0 66 157 150
Bakersfield 51 25 20 5 1 56 153 142
Tucson 51 23 22 6 0 52 139 169
Stockton 51 23 23 4 1 51 149 144
Texas 56 26 27 1 2 55 170 192
San Antonio 58 21 32 4 1 47 139 186

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport 5, Providence 3

Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 3

St. John’s at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Albany at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

St. John’s at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

