AHL At A Glance

|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|59
|39
|17
|3
|0
|81
|194
|143
|Lehigh Valley
|58
|37
|18
|3
|0
|77
|211
|170
|Providence
|59
|34
|16
|5
|4
|77
|180
|151
|Bridgeport
|58
|36
|19
|2
|1
|75
|179
|163
|Hershey
|59
|31
|17
|8
|3
|73
|201
|174
|Springfield
|58
|22
|26
|8
|2
|54
|146
|167
|Hartford
|58
|21
|32
|3
|2
|47
|151
|204
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|59
|30
|19
|5
|5
|70
|180
|181
|Albany
|59
|32
|25
|1
|1
|66
|165
|163
|Toronto
|60
|30
|25
|4
|1
|65
|185
|166
|Utica
|58
|26
|23
|7
|2
|61
|151
|165
|St. John’s
|60
|27
|25
|7
|1
|62
|170
|181
|Binghamton
|59
|24
|32
|2
|1
|51
|152
|196
|Rochester
|58
|24
|32
|0
|2
|50
|159
|190
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|58
|38
|17
|1
|2
|79
|204
|141
|Chicago
|59
|35
|17
|4
|3
|77
|205
|160
|Milwaukee
|58
|33
|19
|3
|3
|72
|171
|167
|Iowa
|58
|27
|23
|6
|2
|62
|142
|155
|Cleveland
|57
|26
|24
|3
|4
|59
|140
|160
|Charlotte
|57
|26
|27
|4
|0
|56
|150
|166
|Manitoba
|59
|23
|28
|4
|4
|54
|151
|183
|Rockford
|61
|21
|29
|8
|3
|53
|144
|195
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|52
|34
|12
|2
|4
|74
|183
|134
|San Diego
|52
|33
|14
|3
|2
|71
|173
|137
|Ontario
|53
|29
|16
|8
|0
|66
|157
|150
|Bakersfield
|52
|25
|21
|5
|1
|56
|153
|146
|Stockton
|52
|24
|23
|4
|1
|53
|153
|144
|Tucson
|51
|23
|22
|6
|0
|52
|139
|169
|Texas
|57
|27
|27
|1
|2
|57
|175
|196
|San Antonio
|58
|21
|32
|4
|1
|47
|139
|186
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Bridgeport 5, Providence 3
Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 0
Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 3
Syracuse 4, St. John’s 2
Rochester 4, Toronto 3
Lehigh Valley 3, WB-Scranton 0
Texas 5, Grand Rapids 4
San Diego 7, San Jose 6, OT
Stockton 4, Bakersfield 0
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Albany at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
St. John’s at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.