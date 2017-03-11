AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|61
|41
|17
|3
|0
|85
|205
|146
|Lehigh Valley
|60
|39
|18
|3
|0
|81
|218
|173
|Providence
|60
|34
|17
|5
|4
|77
|182
|154
|Bridgeport
|60
|36
|21
|2
|1
|75
|181
|169
|Hershey
|61
|32
|18
|8
|3
|75
|210
|178
|Springfield
|60
|24
|26
|8
|2
|58
|154
|171
|Hartford
|60
|21
|34
|3
|2
|47
|154
|217
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|61
|30
|20
|6
|5
|71
|184
|187
|Albany
|61
|34
|25
|1
|1
|70
|172
|166
|Toronto
|60
|30
|25
|4
|1
|65
|185
|166
|St. John’s
|62
|29
|25
|7
|1
|66
|176
|185
|Utica
|60
|27
|24
|7
|2
|63
|154
|170
|Binghamton
|61
|24
|33
|2
|2
|52
|155
|206
|Rochester
|59
|24
|33
|0
|2
|50
|161
|193
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|59
|38
|17
|1
|3
|80
|204
|142
|Chicago
|61
|36
|17
|5
|3
|80
|211
|163
|Milwaukee
|60
|34
|20
|3
|3
|74
|176
|173
|Iowa
|60
|29
|23
|6
|2
|66
|150
|158
|Cleveland
|58
|27
|24
|3
|4
|61
|143
|162
|Charlotte
|59
|28
|27
|4
|0
|60
|158
|170
|Manitoba
|61
|23
|30
|4
|4
|54
|155
|191
|Rockford
|62
|21
|30
|8
|3
|53
|146
|200
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|53
|35
|12
|2
|4
|76
|184
|134
|San Diego
|53
|34
|14
|3
|2
|73
|175
|138
|Ontario
|55
|29
|17
|9
|0
|67
|163
|158
|Bakersfield
|54
|26
|22
|5
|1
|58
|158
|151
|Stockton
|53
|25
|23
|4
|1
|55
|156
|146
|Tucson
|53
|24
|23
|6
|0
|54
|145
|175
|Texas
|59
|27
|29
|1
|2
|57
|178
|204
|San Antonio
|58
|21
|32
|4
|1
|47
|139
|186
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Springfield 3, Syracuse 2
Utica 2, Bridgeport 1
Albany 3, Binghamton 2, SO
Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2
St. John’s 3, Rochester 2
WB-Scranton 8, Hartford 1
Charlotte 4, Manitoba 1
Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2
Iowa 5, Texas 1
Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2, OT
San Diego 2, Tucson 1
Albany 4, Bridgeport 1
St. John’s 3, Syracuse 2, OT
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 0
Hershey 7, Binghamton 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Utica 1
Springfield 5, Hartford 2
WB-Scranton 3, Providence 2
Iowa 3, Texas 2
Stockton 3, Bakersfield 2
Tucson 5, Ontario 4
San Jose 1, Grand Rapids 0, SO
Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Utica, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Stockton, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8:30 p.m.