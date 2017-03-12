Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 6:51 pm < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 61 41 17 3 0 85 205 146
Lehigh Valley 60 39 18 3 0 81 218 173
Providence 60 34 17 5 4 77 182 154
Bridgeport 61 37 21 2 1 77 186 171
Hershey 61 32 18 8 3 75 210 178
Springfield 61 25 26 8 2 60 156 171
Hartford 61 21 35 3 2 47 156 222
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 61 30 20 6 5 71 184 187
Albany 61 34 25 1 1 70 172 166
Toronto 61 31 25 4 1 67 190 170
Utica 61 28 24 7 2 65 159 170
St. John’s 62 29 25 7 1 66 176 185
Binghamton 62 24 34 2 2 52 155 211
Rochester 60 24 34 0 2 50 161 195
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 59 38 17 1 3 80 204 142
Chicago 61 36 17 5 3 80 211 163
Milwaukee 60 34 20 3 3 74 176 173
Iowa 60 29 23 6 2 66 150 158
Cleveland 59 27 25 3 4 61 146 166
Charlotte 59 28 27 4 0 60 158 170
Manitoba 62 23 31 4 4 54 159 196
Rockford 62 21 30 8 3 53 146 200
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 53 35 12 2 4 76 184 134
San Diego 53 34 14 3 2 73 175 138
Ontario 55 29 17 9 0 67 163 158
Bakersfield 54 26 22 5 1 58 158 151
Stockton 53 25 23 4 1 55 156 146
Tucson 53 24 23 6 0 54 145 175
Texas 59 27 29 1 2 57 178 204
San Antonio 59 22 32 4 1 49 143 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany 4, Bridgeport 1

St. John’s 3, Syracuse 2, OT

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 0

Advertisement

Hershey 7, Binghamton 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Utica 1

Springfield 5, Hartford 2

WB-Scranton 3, Providence 2

Iowa 3, Texas 2

Stockton 3, Bakersfield 2

Tucson 5, Ontario 4

San Jose 1, Grand Rapids 0, SO

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Manitoba 4

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 2

Utica 5, Binghamton 0

Springfield 2, Rochester 0

San Antonio 4, Cleveland 3

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Stockton, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Antonio at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.