AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|61
|41
|17
|3
|0
|85
|205
|146
|Lehigh Valley
|60
|39
|18
|3
|0
|81
|218
|173
|Bridgeport
|61
|37
|21
|2
|1
|77
|186
|171
|Providence
|61
|34
|18
|5
|4
|77
|184
|158
|Hershey
|62
|33
|18
|8
|3
|77
|214
|180
|Springfield
|61
|25
|26
|8
|2
|60
|156
|171
|Hartford
|61
|21
|35
|3
|2
|47
|156
|222
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|61
|30
|20
|6
|5
|71
|184
|187
|Albany
|61
|34
|25
|1
|1
|70
|172
|166
|Toronto
|62
|32
|25
|4
|1
|69
|196
|173
|Utica
|61
|28
|24
|7
|2
|65
|159
|170
|St. John’s
|62
|29
|25
|7
|1
|66
|176
|185
|Binghamton
|62
|24
|34
|2
|2
|52
|155
|211
|Rochester
|60
|24
|34
|0
|2
|50
|161
|195
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|60
|38
|17
|1
|4
|81
|208
|147
|Chicago
|61
|36
|17
|5
|3
|80
|211
|163
|Milwaukee
|61
|35
|20
|3
|3
|76
|180
|176
|Iowa
|60
|29
|23
|6
|2
|66
|150
|158
|Charlotte
|59
|28
|27
|4
|0
|60
|158
|170
|Cleveland
|60
|27
|26
|3
|4
|61
|146
|170
|Manitoba
|63
|23
|32
|4
|4
|54
|162
|202
|Rockford
|63
|21
|30
|9
|3
|54
|149
|204
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|54
|36
|12
|2
|4
|78
|187
|134
|San Diego
|54
|34
|15
|3
|2
|73
|175
|141
|Ontario
|56
|30
|17
|9
|0
|69
|168
|158
|Bakersfield
|54
|26
|22
|5
|1
|58
|158
|151
|Stockton
|54
|26
|23
|4
|1
|57
|161
|150
|Tucson
|54
|24
|24
|6
|0
|54
|145
|180
|Texas
|60
|27
|29
|1
|3
|58
|179
|206
|San Antonio
|61
|24
|32
|4
|1
|53
|149
|190
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
San Antonio 2, Texas 1, SO
Toronto 6, Manitoba 3
Milwaukee 4, Rockford 3, OT
San Antonio 4, Cleveland 0
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled