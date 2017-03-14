Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 10:56 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 61 41 17 3 0 85 205 146
Lehigh Valley 60 39 18 3 0 81 218 173
Bridgeport 61 37 21 2 1 77 186 171
Providence 61 34 18 5 4 77 184 158
Hershey 62 33 18 8 3 77 214 180
Springfield 61 25 26 8 2 60 156 171
Hartford 61 21 35 3 2 47 156 222
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 61 30 20 6 5 71 184 187
Albany 61 34 25 1 1 70 172 166
Toronto 62 32 25 4 1 69 196 173
Utica 61 28 24 7 2 65 159 170
St. John’s 62 29 25 7 1 66 176 185
Binghamton 62 24 34 2 2 52 155 211
Rochester 60 24 34 0 2 50 161 195
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 60 38 17 1 4 81 208 147
Chicago 61 36 17 5 3 80 211 163
Milwaukee 61 35 20 3 3 76 180 176
Iowa 60 29 23 6 2 66 150 158
Charlotte 59 28 27 4 0 60 158 170
Cleveland 60 27 26 3 4 61 146 170
Manitoba 63 23 32 4 4 54 162 202
Rockford 63 21 30 9 3 54 149 204
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 54 36 12 2 4 78 187 134
San Diego 54 34 15 3 2 73 175 141
Ontario 56 30 17 9 0 69 168 158
Bakersfield 54 26 22 5 1 58 158 151
Stockton 54 26 23 4 1 57 161 150
Tucson 54 24 24 6 0 54 145 180
Texas 60 27 29 1 3 58 179 206
San Antonio 61 24 32 4 1 53 149 190

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

San Antonio 2, Texas 1, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Manitoba 3

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 3, OT

San Antonio 4, Cleveland 0

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled


