AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 8:34 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 61 41 17 3 0 85 205 146
Lehigh Valley 61 39 18 4 0 82 222 178
Bridgeport 61 37 21 2 1 77 186 171
Providence 61 34 18 5 4 77 184 158
Hershey 62 33 18 8 3 77 214 180
Springfield 61 25 26 8 2 60 156 171
Hartford 61 21 35 3 2 47 156 222
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 62 31 20 6 5 73 189 191
Albany 61 34 25 1 1 70 172 166
Toronto 62 32 25 4 1 69 196 173
St. John’s 63 30 25 7 1 68 179 186
Utica 61 28 24 7 2 65 159 170
Binghamton 62 24 34 2 2 52 155 211
Rochester 61 24 35 0 2 50 162 198
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 60 38 17 1 4 81 208 147
Chicago 62 37 17 5 3 82 212 163
Milwaukee 61 35 20 3 3 76 180 176
Iowa 60 29 23 6 2 66 150 158
Charlotte 59 28 27 4 0 60 158 170
Cleveland 60 27 26 3 4 61 146 170
Manitoba 63 23 32 4 4 54 162 202
Rockford 63 21 30 9 3 54 149 204
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 55 37 12 2 4 80 191 137
San Diego 55 35 15 3 2 75 178 143
Ontario 56 30 17 9 0 69 168 158
Bakersfield 55 26 23 5 1 58 161 155
Stockton 55 26 24 4 1 57 163 153
Tucson 54 24 24 6 0 54 145 180
Texas 61 27 29 1 4 59 179 207
San Antonio 61 24 32 4 1 53 149 190

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

St. John’s 3, Rochester 1

Springfield at Albany, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Ontario at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Rochester at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Albany at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Albany at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

