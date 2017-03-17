Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 10:10 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 62 42 17 3 0 87 209 147
Lehigh Valley 62 39 19 4 0 82 223 182
Providence 62 35 18 5 4 79 187 158
Hershey 63 34 18 8 3 79 218 183
Bridgeport 62 37 22 2 1 77 186 174
Springfield 62 26 26 8 2 62 158 172
Hartford 62 21 35 4 2 48 159 226
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 63 31 21 6 5 73 192 195
Albany 62 34 25 1 2 71 173 168
Toronto 63 33 25 4 1 71 200 175
Utica 62 29 24 7 2 67 163 173
St. John’s 63 30 25 7 1 68 179 186
Binghamton 63 24 35 2 2 52 157 215
Rochester 61 24 35 0 2 50 162 198
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 61 39 17 1 4 83 213 151
Chicago 63 37 17 6 3 83 216 168
Milwaukee 61 35 20 3 3 76 180 176
Iowa 60 29 23 6 2 66 150 158
Charlotte 60 29 27 4 0 62 163 173
Cleveland 61 27 27 3 4 61 146 174
Manitoba 63 23 32 4 4 54 162 202
Rockford 63 21 30 9 3 54 149 204
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 55 37 12 2 4 80 191 137
San Diego 55 35 15 3 2 75 178 143
Ontario 57 30 18 9 0 69 171 163
Bakersfield 55 26 23 5 1 58 161 155
Stockton 55 26 24 4 1 57 163 153
Tucson 54 24 24 6 0 54 145 180
Texas 62 28 29 1 4 61 183 207
San Antonio 61 24 32 4 1 53 149 190

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

St. John’s 3, Rochester 1

Springfield 2, Albany 1, SO

Texas 4, Cleveland 0

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 4, OT

Hershey 4, Hartford 3, OT

Toronto 4, Binghamton 2

Utica 4, Syracuse 3

WB-Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 3, Bridgeport 0

Charlotte 5, Ontario 3

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Ontario at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Rochester at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Albany at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Albany at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

