AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|63
|42
|18
|3
|0
|87
|211
|150
|Lehigh Valley
|63
|40
|19
|4
|0
|84
|226
|184
|Providence
|63
|36
|18
|5
|4
|81
|191
|160
|Hershey
|64
|35
|18
|8
|3
|81
|224
|187
|Bridgeport
|63
|38
|22
|2
|1
|79
|190
|175
|Springfield
|63
|26
|27
|8
|2
|62
|160
|176
|Hartford
|63
|21
|36
|4
|2
|48
|163
|232
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|64
|32
|21
|6
|5
|75
|194
|196
|Albany
|63
|34
|25
|2
|2
|72
|174
|170
|Toronto
|64
|33
|26
|4
|1
|71
|204
|183
|St. John’s
|64
|31
|25
|7
|1
|70
|181
|186
|Utica
|63
|29
|25
|7
|2
|67
|164
|177
|Binghamton
|64
|25
|35
|2
|2
|54
|165
|219
|Rochester
|62
|24
|36
|0
|2
|50
|162
|200
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|62
|40
|17
|1
|4
|85
|216
|153
|Chicago
|64
|37
|17
|7
|3
|84
|218
|171
|Milwaukee
|63
|36
|21
|3
|3
|78
|183
|181
|Iowa
|62
|30
|24
|6
|2
|68
|155
|161
|Charlotte
|61
|30
|27
|4
|0
|64
|166
|175
|Cleveland
|62
|28
|27
|3
|4
|63
|152
|177
|Manitoba
|65
|24
|32
|4
|5
|57
|168
|207
|Rockford
|65
|22
|31
|9
|3
|56
|154
|210
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|57
|38
|13
|2
|4
|82
|198
|145
|San Diego
|57
|37
|15
|3
|2
|79
|184
|147
|Ontario
|58
|30
|18
|10
|0
|70
|173
|166
|Bakersfield
|57
|28
|23
|5
|1
|62
|169
|158
|Stockton
|57
|27
|25
|4
|1
|59
|171
|160
|Texas
|63
|28
|30
|1
|4
|61
|186
|213
|Tucson
|56
|24
|26
|6
|0
|54
|148
|188
|San Antonio
|63
|24
|32
|5
|2
|55
|153
|196
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
St. John’s 3, Rochester 1
Springfield 2, Albany 1, SO
Texas 4, Cleveland 0
Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 4, OT
Hershey 4, Hartford 3, OT
Toronto 4, Binghamton 2
Utica 4, Syracuse 3
WB-Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 3, Bridgeport 0
Charlotte 5, Ontario 3
Rockford 2, Manitoba 1, SO
Milwaukee 2, Iowa 1
San Diego 2, San Antonio 1, OT
Stockton 7, San Jose 4
Bakersfield 4, Tucson 0
Binghamton 8, Toronto 4
Charlotte 3, Ontario 2, OT
St. John’s 2, Rochester 0
Iowa 4, Milwaukee 1
Syracuse 2, Albany 1, OT
Cleveland 6, Texas 3
Hershey 6, Hartford 4
Lehigh Valley 3, WB-Scranton 2
Providence 4, Springfield 2
Bridgeport 4, Utica 1
Grand Rapids 3, Chicago 2, OT
Manitoba 5, Rockford 3
San Diego 4, San Antonio 3, SO
Bakersfield 4, Tucson 3
San Jose 3, Stockton 1
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Albany at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled