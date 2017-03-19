Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2017
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 63 42 18 3 0 87 211 150
Lehigh Valley 63 40 19 4 0 84 226 184
Hershey 65 36 18 8 3 83 227 188
Providence 64 36 19 5 4 81 193 165
Bridgeport 64 38 23 2 1 79 191 178
Springfield 63 26 27 8 2 62 160 176
Hartford 63 21 36 4 2 48 163 232
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 64 32 21 6 5 75 194 196
Albany 63 34 25 2 2 72 174 170
Toronto 64 33 26 4 1 71 204 183
St. John’s 64 31 25 7 1 70 181 186
Utica 64 30 25 7 2 69 169 179
Binghamton 64 25 35 2 2 54 165 219
Rochester 62 24 36 0 2 50 162 200
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 62 40 17 1 4 85 216 153
Chicago 64 37 17 7 3 84 218 171
Milwaukee 63 36 21 3 3 78 183 181
Iowa 62 30 24 6 2 68 155 161
Charlotte 61 30 27 4 0 64 166 175
Cleveland 62 28 27 3 4 63 152 177
Manitoba 65 24 32 4 5 57 168 207
Rockford 65 22 31 9 3 56 154 210
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 57 38 13 2 4 82 198 145
San Diego 57 37 15 3 2 79 184 147
Ontario 58 30 18 10 0 70 173 166
Bakersfield 57 28 23 5 1 62 169 158
Stockton 57 27 25 4 1 59 171 160
Texas 63 28 30 1 4 61 186 213
Tucson 56 24 26 6 0 54 148 188
San Antonio 63 24 32 5 2 55 153 196

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 8, Toronto 4

Charlotte 3, Ontario 2, OT

St. John’s 2, Rochester 0

Iowa 4, Milwaukee 1

Syracuse 2, Albany 1, OT

Cleveland 6, Texas 3

Hershey 6, Hartford 4

Lehigh Valley 3, WB-Scranton 2

Providence 4, Springfield 2

Bridgeport 4, Utica 1

Grand Rapids 3, Chicago 2, OT

Manitoba 5, Rockford 3

San Diego 4, San Antonio 3, SO

Bakersfield 4, Tucson 3

San Jose 3, Stockton 1

Sunday’s Games

Hershey 3, Bridgeport 1

Utica 5, Providence 2

Albany at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hartford at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

