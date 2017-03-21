Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 9:15 pm < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 63 42 18 3 0 87 211 150
Lehigh Valley 64 41 19 4 0 86 231 188
Hershey 65 36 18 8 3 83 227 188
Providence 64 36 19 5 4 81 193 165
Bridgeport 64 38 23 2 1 79 191 178
Springfield 64 27 27 8 2 64 163 176
Hartford 63 21 36 4 2 48 163 232
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 64 32 21 6 5 75 194 196
Albany 64 34 26 2 2 72 174 173
Toronto 64 33 26 4 1 71 204 183
St. John’s 65 31 25 8 1 71 185 191
Utica 64 30 25 7 2 69 169 179
Binghamton 64 25 35 2 2 54 165 219
Rochester 62 24 36 0 2 50 162 200
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 63 40 18 1 4 85 219 159
Chicago 64 37 17 7 3 84 218 171
Milwaukee 64 37 21 3 3 80 189 184
Iowa 63 30 25 6 2 68 155 162
Charlotte 62 31 27 4 0 66 167 175
Cleveland 62 28 27 3 4 63 152 177
Manitoba 65 24 32 4 5 57 168 207
Rockford 65 22 31 9 3 56 154 210
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 57 38 13 2 4 82 198 145
San Diego 57 37 15 3 2 79 184 147
Ontario 58 30 18 10 0 70 173 166
Bakersfield 57 28 23 5 1 62 169 158
Stockton 57 27 25 4 1 59 171 160
Texas 63 28 30 1 4 61 186 213
Tucson 56 24 26 6 0 54 148 188
San Antonio 63 24 32 5 2 55 153 196

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 5, St. John’s 4, OT

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Charlotte 1, Iowa 0

Advertisement

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hartford at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Albany, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Army's Special Ops "Black Daggers" parachute team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.