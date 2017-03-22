Sports Listen

Sports News

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 9:26 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 64 43 18 3 0 89 216 152
Lehigh Valley 65 42 19 4 0 88 234 190
Hershey 66 37 18 8 3 85 230 189
Providence 64 36 19 5 4 81 193 165
Bridgeport 64 38 23 2 1 79 191 178
Springfield 64 27 27 8 2 64 163 176
Hartford 64 21 37 4 2 48 165 237
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 64 32 21 6 5 75 194 196
Albany 64 34 26 2 2 72 174 173
Toronto 65 34 26 4 1 73 210 183
St. John’s 66 31 25 8 2 72 187 194
Utica 64 30 25 7 2 69 169 179
Binghamton 65 25 36 2 2 54 166 222
Rochester 63 24 37 0 2 50 162 206
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 63 40 18 1 4 85 219 159
Chicago 65 37 18 7 3 84 219 175
Milwaukee 64 37 21 3 3 80 189 184
Charlotte 63 32 27 4 0 68 170 177
Iowa 64 30 26 6 2 68 157 165
Cleveland 63 29 27 3 4 65 156 178
Manitoba 65 24 32 4 5 57 168 207
Rockford 65 22 31 9 3 56 154 210
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 57 38 13 2 4 82 198 145
San Diego 57 37 15 3 2 79 184 147
Ontario 58 30 18 10 0 70 173 166
Bakersfield 57 28 23 5 1 62 169 158
Stockton 57 27 25 4 1 59 171 160
Texas 63 28 30 1 4 61 186 213
Tucson 57 24 27 6 0 54 150 192
San Antonio 64 25 32 5 2 57 157 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 5, St. John’s 4, OT

Charlotte 1, Iowa 0

Cleveland 4, Chicago 1

Toronto 6, Rochester 0

WB-Scranton 5, Hartford 2

San Antonio 4, Tucson 2

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 3, St. John’s 2, SO

Bridgeport at Albany, 7 p.m.

Charlotte 3, Iowa 2

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey 3, Binghamton 1

Tucson at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Utica at Albany, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Ontario, 10 p.m.

