AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|64
|43
|18
|3
|0
|89
|216
|152
|Lehigh Valley
|65
|42
|19
|4
|0
|88
|234
|190
|Hershey
|66
|37
|18
|8
|3
|85
|230
|189
|Providence
|64
|36
|19
|5
|4
|81
|193
|165
|Bridgeport
|64
|38
|23
|2
|1
|79
|191
|178
|Springfield
|64
|27
|27
|8
|2
|64
|163
|176
|Hartford
|64
|21
|37
|4
|2
|48
|165
|237
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|64
|32
|21
|6
|5
|75
|194
|196
|Albany
|64
|34
|26
|2
|2
|72
|174
|173
|Toronto
|65
|34
|26
|4
|1
|73
|210
|183
|St. John’s
|66
|31
|25
|8
|2
|72
|187
|194
|Utica
|64
|30
|25
|7
|2
|69
|169
|179
|Binghamton
|65
|25
|36
|2
|2
|54
|166
|222
|Rochester
|63
|24
|37
|0
|2
|50
|162
|206
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|63
|40
|18
|1
|4
|85
|219
|159
|Chicago
|65
|37
|18
|7
|3
|84
|219
|175
|Milwaukee
|64
|37
|21
|3
|3
|80
|189
|184
|Charlotte
|63
|32
|27
|4
|0
|68
|170
|177
|Iowa
|64
|30
|26
|6
|2
|68
|157
|165
|Cleveland
|63
|29
|27
|3
|4
|65
|156
|178
|Manitoba
|65
|24
|32
|4
|5
|57
|168
|207
|Rockford
|65
|22
|31
|9
|3
|56
|154
|210
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|57
|38
|13
|2
|4
|82
|198
|145
|San Diego
|57
|37
|15
|3
|2
|79
|184
|147
|Ontario
|58
|30
|18
|10
|0
|70
|173
|166
|Bakersfield
|57
|28
|23
|5
|1
|62
|169
|158
|Stockton
|57
|27
|25
|4
|1
|59
|171
|160
|Texas
|63
|28
|30
|1
|4
|61
|186
|213
|Tucson
|57
|24
|27
|6
|0
|54
|150
|192
|San Antonio
|64
|25
|32
|5
|2
|57
|157
|198
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Lehigh Valley 5, St. John’s 4, OT
Charlotte 1, Iowa 0
Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Cleveland 4, Chicago 1
Toronto 6, Rochester 0
WB-Scranton 5, Hartford 2
San Antonio 4, Tucson 2
Lehigh Valley 3, St. John’s 2, SO
Bridgeport at Albany, 7 p.m.
Charlotte 3, Iowa 2
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey 3, Binghamton 1
Tucson at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Utica at Albany, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Ontario, 10 p.m.