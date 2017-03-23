Sports Listen

Sports News

AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 10:45 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 64 43 18 3 0 89 216 152
Lehigh Valley 65 42 19 4 0 88 234 190
Hershey 66 37 18 8 3 85 230 189
Providence 64 36 19 5 4 81 193 165
Bridgeport 65 39 23 2 1 81 194 179
Springfield 64 27 27 8 2 64 163 176
Hartford 64 21 37 4 2 48 165 237
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 64 32 21 6 5 75 194 196
Toronto 65 34 26 4 1 73 210 183
Albany 65 34 27 2 2 72 175 176
St. John’s 66 31 25 8 2 72 187 194
Utica 64 30 25 7 2 69 169 179
Binghamton 65 25 36 2 2 54 166 222
Rochester 63 24 37 0 2 50 162 206
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 63 40 18 1 4 85 219 159
Chicago 66 37 18 7 4 85 220 177
Milwaukee 65 38 21 3 3 82 195 186
Charlotte 63 32 27 4 0 68 170 177
Iowa 64 30 26 6 2 68 157 165
Cleveland 64 30 27 3 4 67 158 179
Manitoba 66 24 33 4 5 57 170 213
Rockford 65 22 31 9 3 56 154 210
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 58 38 14 2 4 82 199 150
San Diego 58 38 15 3 2 81 189 148
Ontario 58 30 18 10 0 70 173 166
Bakersfield 57 28 23 5 1 62 169 158
Stockton 57 27 25 4 1 59 171 160
Texas 64 29 30 1 4 63 190 216
Tucson 58 24 27 7 0 55 153 196
San Antonio 64 25 32 5 2 57 157 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 3, St. John’s 2, SO

Bridgeport 3, Albany 1

Charlotte 3, Iowa 2

Cleveland 2, Chicago 1, SO

Hershey 3, Binghamton 1

Texas 4, Tucson 3, OT

San Diego 5, San Jose 1

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 2

Friday’s Games

Utica at Albany, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hershey at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Providence at Albany, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hershey at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at WB-Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

