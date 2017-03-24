Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 10:56 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 65 44 18 3 0 91 221 153
Lehigh Valley 65 42 19 4 0 88 234 190
Hershey 66 37 18 8 3 85 230 189
Providence 65 37 19 5 4 83 196 166
Bridgeport 65 39 23 2 1 81 194 179
Springfield 65 27 27 9 2 65 166 180
Hartford 65 21 38 4 2 48 166 240
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 65 32 22 6 5 75 195 201
Toronto 66 35 26 4 1 75 214 185
Albany 66 34 27 2 3 73 176 178
Utica 65 31 25 7 2 71 171 180
St. John’s 66 31 25 8 2 72 187 194
Binghamton 66 25 37 2 2 54 168 226
Rochester 64 25 37 0 2 52 166 209
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 64 41 18 1 4 87 224 162
Chicago 66 37 18 7 4 85 220 177
Milwaukee 66 39 21 3 3 84 198 187
Charlotte 63 32 27 4 0 68 170 177
Cleveland 65 31 27 3 4 69 163 180
Iowa 65 30 27 6 2 68 158 170
Manitoba 67 24 34 4 5 57 171 216
Rockford 66 22 32 9 3 56 157 215
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 58 38 14 2 4 82 199 150
San Diego 58 38 15 3 2 81 189 148
Ontario 58 30 18 10 0 70 173 166
Bakersfield 57 28 23 5 1 62 169 158
Stockton 57 27 25 4 1 59 171 160
Texas 64 29 30 1 4 63 190 216
Tucson 58 24 27 7 0 55 153 196
San Antonio 64 25 32 5 2 57 157 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 2

Friday’s Games

Utica 2, Albany 1, SO

Cleveland 5, Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 3

WB-Scranton 5, Syracuse 1

Rochester 4, Springfield 3, OT

Providence 3, Hartford 1

Toronto 4, Binghamton 2

Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 1

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hershey at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Providence at Albany, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hershey at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at WB-Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

