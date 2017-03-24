AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|65
|44
|18
|3
|0
|91
|221
|153
|Lehigh Valley
|65
|42
|19
|4
|0
|88
|234
|190
|Hershey
|66
|37
|18
|8
|3
|85
|230
|189
|Providence
|65
|37
|19
|5
|4
|83
|196
|166
|Bridgeport
|65
|39
|23
|2
|1
|81
|194
|179
|Springfield
|65
|27
|27
|9
|2
|65
|166
|180
|Hartford
|65
|21
|38
|4
|2
|48
|166
|240
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|65
|32
|22
|6
|5
|75
|195
|201
|Toronto
|66
|35
|26
|4
|1
|75
|214
|185
|Albany
|66
|34
|27
|2
|3
|73
|176
|178
|Utica
|65
|31
|25
|7
|2
|71
|171
|180
|St. John’s
|66
|31
|25
|8
|2
|72
|187
|194
|Binghamton
|66
|25
|37
|2
|2
|54
|168
|226
|Rochester
|64
|25
|37
|0
|2
|52
|166
|209
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|64
|41
|18
|1
|4
|87
|224
|162
|Chicago
|66
|37
|18
|7
|4
|85
|220
|177
|Milwaukee
|66
|39
|21
|3
|3
|84
|198
|187
|Charlotte
|63
|32
|27
|4
|0
|68
|170
|177
|Cleveland
|65
|31
|27
|3
|4
|69
|163
|180
|Iowa
|65
|30
|27
|6
|2
|68
|158
|170
|Manitoba
|67
|24
|34
|4
|5
|57
|171
|216
|Rockford
|66
|22
|32
|9
|3
|56
|157
|215
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|58
|38
|14
|2
|4
|82
|199
|150
|San Diego
|58
|38
|15
|3
|2
|81
|189
|148
|Ontario
|58
|30
|18
|10
|0
|70
|173
|166
|Bakersfield
|57
|28
|23
|5
|1
|62
|169
|158
|Stockton
|57
|27
|25
|4
|1
|59
|171
|160
|Texas
|64
|29
|30
|1
|4
|63
|190
|216
|Tucson
|58
|24
|27
|7
|0
|55
|153
|196
|San Antonio
|64
|25
|32
|5
|2
|57
|157
|198
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 2
Utica 2, Albany 1, SO
Cleveland 5, Iowa 1
Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 3
WB-Scranton 5, Syracuse 1
Rochester 4, Springfield 3, OT
Providence 3, Hartford 1
Toronto 4, Binghamton 2
Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 1
Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Hershey at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.
Providence at Albany, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hershey at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at WB-Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.