AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 12:39 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 66 45 18 3 0 93 225 153
Lehigh Valley 66 42 20 4 0 88 234 194
Providence 66 38 19 5 4 85 201 166
Hershey 67 37 19 8 3 85 233 193
Bridgeport 66 39 24 2 1 81 197 183
Springfield 66 27 28 9 2 65 167 184
Hartford 66 22 38 4 2 50 170 243
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 66 33 22 6 5 77 200 202
Toronto 67 36 26 4 1 77 218 186
St. John’s 67 32 25 8 2 74 191 197
Albany 67 34 28 2 3 73 176 183
Utica 66 31 26 7 2 71 172 185
Rochester 65 26 37 0 2 54 171 213
Binghamton 67 25 38 2 2 54 172 231
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 65 42 18 1 4 89 228 162
Chicago 67 37 18 7 5 86 222 180
Milwaukee 66 39 21 3 3 84 198 187
Charlotte 64 33 27 4 0 70 173 179
Cleveland 65 31 27 3 4 69 163 180
Iowa 65 30 27 6 2 68 158 170
Manitoba 67 24 34 4 5 57 171 216
Rockford 67 22 33 9 3 56 157 219
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 58 38 14 2 4 82 199 150
San Diego 60 38 17 3 2 81 191 156
Ontario 60 32 18 10 0 74 178 168
Bakersfield 59 30 23 5 1 66 177 160
Stockton 59 28 25 4 2 62 180 169
Texas 66 30 31 1 4 65 199 225
Tucson 58 24 27 7 0 55 153 196
San Antonio 66 25 34 5 2 57 159 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Utica 2, Albany 1, SO

Cleveland 5, Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 3

WB-Scranton 5, Syracuse 1

Rochester 4, Springfield 3, OT

Providence 3, Hartford 1

Toronto 4, Binghamton 2

Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 1

Stockton 5, Texas 4

Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1

Ontario 3, San Antonio 2

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s 4, Hershey 3

Providence 5, Albany 0

Toronto 4, Springfield 1

Charlotte 3, Chicago 2, SO

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3

Syracuse 5, Utica 1

Rochester 5, Binghamton 4

WB-Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Grand Rapids 4, Rockford 0

Texas 5, Stockton 4, SO

Ontario 2, San Antonio 0

Bakersfield 3, San Diego 1

San Jose at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hershey at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at WB-Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

