AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|66
|45
|18
|3
|0
|93
|225
|153
|Lehigh Valley
|66
|42
|20
|4
|0
|88
|234
|194
|Providence
|66
|38
|19
|5
|4
|85
|201
|166
|Hershey
|67
|37
|19
|8
|3
|85
|233
|193
|Bridgeport
|66
|39
|24
|2
|1
|81
|197
|183
|Springfield
|66
|27
|28
|9
|2
|65
|167
|184
|Hartford
|66
|22
|38
|4
|2
|50
|170
|243
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|66
|33
|22
|6
|5
|77
|200
|202
|Toronto
|67
|36
|26
|4
|1
|77
|218
|186
|St. John’s
|67
|32
|25
|8
|2
|74
|191
|197
|Albany
|67
|34
|28
|2
|3
|73
|176
|183
|Utica
|66
|31
|26
|7
|2
|71
|172
|185
|Rochester
|65
|26
|37
|0
|2
|54
|171
|213
|Binghamton
|67
|25
|38
|2
|2
|54
|172
|231
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|65
|42
|18
|1
|4
|89
|228
|162
|Chicago
|67
|37
|18
|7
|5
|86
|222
|180
|Milwaukee
|66
|39
|21
|3
|3
|84
|198
|187
|Charlotte
|64
|33
|27
|4
|0
|70
|173
|179
|Cleveland
|65
|31
|27
|3
|4
|69
|163
|180
|Iowa
|65
|30
|27
|6
|2
|68
|158
|170
|Manitoba
|67
|24
|34
|4
|5
|57
|171
|216
|Rockford
|67
|22
|33
|9
|3
|56
|157
|219
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|58
|38
|14
|2
|4
|82
|199
|150
|San Diego
|60
|38
|17
|3
|2
|81
|191
|156
|Ontario
|60
|32
|18
|10
|0
|74
|178
|168
|Bakersfield
|59
|30
|23
|5
|1
|66
|177
|160
|Stockton
|59
|28
|25
|4
|2
|62
|180
|169
|Texas
|66
|30
|31
|1
|4
|65
|199
|225
|Tucson
|58
|24
|27
|7
|0
|55
|153
|196
|San Antonio
|66
|25
|34
|5
|2
|57
|159
|203
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Utica 2, Albany 1, SO
Cleveland 5, Iowa 1
Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 3
WB-Scranton 5, Syracuse 1
Rochester 4, Springfield 3, OT
Providence 3, Hartford 1
Toronto 4, Binghamton 2
Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 1
Stockton 5, Texas 4
Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1
Ontario 3, San Antonio 2
St. John’s 4, Hershey 3
Providence 5, Albany 0
Toronto 4, Springfield 1
Charlotte 3, Chicago 2, SO
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3
Syracuse 5, Utica 1
Rochester 5, Binghamton 4
WB-Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 0
Grand Rapids 4, Rockford 0
Texas 5, Stockton 4, SO
Ontario 2, San Antonio 0
Bakersfield 3, San Diego 1
San Jose at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Hershey at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at WB-Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled