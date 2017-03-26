Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 6:45 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 67 46 18 3 0 95 227 154
Lehigh Valley 66 42 20 4 0 88 234 194
Providence 66 38 19 5 4 85 201 166
Hershey 68 38 19 8 3 87 235 194
Bridgeport 66 39 24 2 1 81 197 183
Springfield 67 27 29 9 2 65 167 186
Hartford 66 22 38 4 2 50 170 243
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 66 33 22 6 5 77 200 202
Toronto 67 36 26 4 1 77 218 186
Albany 67 34 28 2 3 73 176 183
St. John’s 68 32 26 8 2 74 192 199
Utica 67 31 27 7 2 71 173 187
Rochester 66 27 37 0 2 56 173 213
Binghamton 67 25 38 2 2 54 172 231
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 66 43 18 1 4 91 231 164
Chicago 68 38 18 7 5 88 225 181
Milwaukee 67 39 22 3 3 84 200 190
Charlotte 65 33 28 4 0 70 174 182
Cleveland 66 32 27 3 4 71 167 180
Iowa 66 30 28 6 2 68 158 174
Manitoba 67 24 34 4 5 57 171 216
Rockford 67 22 33 9 3 56 157 219
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 59 39 14 2 4 84 204 152
San Diego 60 38 17 3 2 81 191 156
Ontario 60 32 18 10 0 74 178 168
Bakersfield 59 30 23 5 1 66 177 160
Stockton 59 28 25 4 2 62 180 169
Texas 66 30 31 1 4 65 199 225
Tucson 59 24 28 7 0 55 155 201
San Antonio 66 25 34 5 2 57 159 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s 4, Hershey 3

Providence 5, Albany 0

Toronto 4, Springfield 1

Charlotte 3, Chicago 2, SO

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3

Syracuse 5, Utica 1

Rochester 5, Binghamton 4

WB-Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Grand Rapids 4, Rockford 0

Texas 5, Stockton 4, SO

Ontario 2, San Antonio 0

Bakersfield 3, San Diego 1

San Jose 5, Tucson 2

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 3, Charlotte 1

Hershey 2, St. John’s 1

Cleveland 4, Iowa 0

Rochester 2, Springfield 0

WB-Scranton 2, Utica 1

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2

Providence at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

