AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 12:49 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 67 46 18 3 0 95 227 154
Lehigh Valley 67 43 20 4 0 90 238 197
Providence 67 39 19 5 4 87 206 168
Hershey 68 38 19 8 3 87 235 194
Bridgeport 67 39 24 3 1 82 200 187
Springfield 67 27 29 9 2 65 167 186
Hartford 67 22 39 4 2 50 172 248
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 68 37 26 4 1 79 222 186
Syracuse 67 33 23 6 5 77 200 206
Albany 67 34 28 2 3 73 176 183
St. John’s 68 32 26 8 2 74 192 199
Utica 67 31 27 7 2 71 173 187
Rochester 66 27 37 0 2 56 173 213
Binghamton 67 25 38 2 2 54 172 231
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 66 43 18 1 4 91 231 164
Chicago 68 38 18 7 5 88 225 181
Milwaukee 67 39 22 3 3 84 200 190
Cleveland 67 33 27 3 4 73 170 182
Charlotte 66 33 28 5 0 71 176 185
Iowa 67 31 28 6 2 70 162 174
Manitoba 68 25 34 4 5 59 176 218
Rockford 68 22 34 9 3 56 157 223
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 60 39 14 2 5 85 208 157
San Diego 60 38 17 3 2 81 191 156
Ontario 60 32 18 10 0 74 178 168
Bakersfield 60 30 24 5 1 66 179 165
Stockton 60 29 25 4 2 64 184 170
Texas 67 30 32 1 4 65 200 229
Tucson 61 26 28 7 0 59 165 207
San Antonio 67 25 35 5 2 57 161 208

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Charlotte 2, OT

Iowa 4, Rockford 0

Stockton 4, Texas 1

Manitoba 5, Bakersfield 2

Tucson 5, San Antonio 2

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

