AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|67
|46
|18
|3
|0
|95
|227
|154
|Lehigh Valley
|67
|43
|20
|4
|0
|90
|238
|197
|Providence
|67
|39
|19
|5
|4
|87
|206
|168
|Hershey
|68
|38
|19
|8
|3
|87
|235
|194
|Bridgeport
|67
|39
|24
|3
|1
|82
|200
|187
|Springfield
|67
|27
|29
|9
|2
|65
|167
|186
|Hartford
|67
|22
|39
|4
|2
|50
|172
|248
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|68
|37
|26
|4
|1
|79
|222
|186
|Syracuse
|67
|33
|23
|6
|5
|77
|200
|206
|Albany
|67
|34
|28
|2
|3
|73
|176
|183
|St. John’s
|68
|32
|26
|8
|2
|74
|192
|199
|Utica
|67
|31
|27
|7
|2
|71
|173
|187
|Rochester
|66
|27
|37
|0
|2
|56
|173
|213
|Binghamton
|67
|25
|38
|2
|2
|54
|172
|231
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|66
|43
|18
|1
|4
|91
|231
|164
|Chicago
|68
|38
|18
|7
|5
|88
|225
|181
|Milwaukee
|67
|39
|22
|3
|3
|84
|200
|190
|Cleveland
|67
|33
|27
|3
|4
|73
|170
|182
|Charlotte
|66
|33
|28
|5
|0
|71
|176
|185
|Iowa
|67
|31
|28
|6
|2
|70
|162
|174
|Manitoba
|68
|25
|34
|4
|5
|59
|176
|218
|Rockford
|68
|22
|34
|9
|3
|56
|157
|223
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|60
|39
|14
|2
|5
|85
|208
|157
|San Diego
|60
|38
|17
|3
|2
|81
|191
|156
|Ontario
|60
|32
|18
|10
|0
|74
|178
|168
|Bakersfield
|60
|30
|24
|5
|1
|66
|179
|165
|Stockton
|60
|29
|25
|4
|2
|64
|184
|170
|Texas
|67
|30
|32
|1
|4
|65
|200
|229
|Tucson
|61
|26
|28
|7
|0
|59
|165
|207
|San Antonio
|67
|25
|35
|5
|2
|57
|161
|208
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Cleveland 3, Charlotte 2, OT
Iowa 4, Rockford 0
Stockton 4, Texas 1
Manitoba 5, Bakersfield 2
Tucson 5, San Antonio 2
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.