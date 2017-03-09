Sports Listen

Alabama runs away from Mississippi State 73-58 in SEC

By GARY B. GRAVES
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 5:42 pm 2 min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dazon Ingram scored 17 points, Corbin Collins added 14 and Alabama shot well throughout to roll past Mississippi State 75-55 on Thursday in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The fifth-seeded Crimson Tide had it easy in its tournament opener, leading by as many as 30 with eight minutes remaining against a Bulldogs squad playing its second SEC contest in 24 hours. Alabama’s sharpness in many facets created that clear path as it made 25 of 53 from the field (47 percent) and committed just nine turnovers for its most decisive win since drilling LSU 90-72 last month.

Ingram made all seven field goal attempts including a 3-pointer, while Collins made 4 of 6 from long range. Reserves Donte Hall and Avery Johnson Jr. each added 10 points for Alabama (18-13), which moves on to a Friday quarterfinal against No. 4 South Carolina.

Tyson Carter had 13 points for the 12th-seeded Bulldogs (16-16), whose consolation was winning the rebounding battle (38-36) and paint points (40-32).

THE BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs faced a huge hurdle with the possibility of five tournament games in as many days, but the demands of a short turnaround from Wednesday’s rout of LSU took its toll. They struggled to knock down shots for stretches, hitting just 2 of 12 late in the half and finishing the half on a 2:44 scoring drought. A five-minute drought followed in the second, leading to an insurmountable deficit.

Alabama: Tied for last in SEC scoring (68.4 points per game) during the regular season, the Crimson Tide posted their highest total in five outings behind 42 points from their bench. ‘Bama’s second-ranked conference field goal defense also lived up to billing by holding the Bulldogs to 39 percent from the field. The Tide also blocked six shots.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Postseason to be determined.

Alabama: Faces No. 4 seed South Carolina on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

